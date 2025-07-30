Chorus Austin Reveals 2025–2026 'Season Of Unity'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chorus Austin has announced its 2025–2026 “Season of Unity,” highlighting themes of resilience, connection, and shared humanity. The season introduces new ensembles—the Women’s Chorus of Chorus Austin and a mobile Outreach Chorus—while continuing the organization's tradition of powerful, community-centered choral performances.

The upcoming season features a wide array of programming including the audience-favorite Sing-It-Yourself Messiah, the annual New Year’s Gala, and collaborative appearances with the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Tickets and subscriptions are available now at www.chorusaustin.org.

2025–2026 Season Programming

HOPE AND HUMANITY

September 26, 2025

The 150-voice Symphonic Chorus opens the season with a rousing performance backed by a 25-piece orchestra.

AS WE PASS THROUGH

October 11–12, 2025

The Chamber Ensemble presents a contemplative program reflecting life’s transitions and turning points.

SING-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH

December 7, 2025

This beloved holiday tradition invites audiences to sing along to Handel’s masterpiece.

ON A WINTER'S EVE: PEACE

December 13–14, 2025

A heartwarming holiday concert uniting all of Chorus Austin’s ensembles.

NEW YEAR'S GALA

January 10, 2026

The Gala Chorus kicks off 2026 with a festive evening of music and celebration.

OPENING HEARTS

February 28 – March 1, 2026

The Chamber Ensemble returns with a program focused on compassion and human connection.

SHE SINGS: STILL I RISE

May 9, 2026

The debut performance of the newly formed Women’s Chorus explores strength and empowerment through choral storytelling.

Collaborative Performances with the Austin Symphony Orchestra

Handel’s Messiah – December 2, 2025

The Planets – January 16–17, 2026

Mozart’s Requiem – April 10–11, 2026

The new Outreach Chorus, under the direction of Assistant Conductor Lily Boessen, will perform in retirement communities and care centers throughout Central Texas. “By eliminating barriers to the arts, the Outreach Chorus will help foster meaningful connections through music,” said Executive Director Michael Evans.

Artistic Director Ryan Heller shared, “At a time when many voices are speaking of, and even encouraging division, we strive to share stories, music, and messages of hope, reflection, love, peace, joy, and other facets of our shared human experience.”

The 2025–2026 season is made possible with support from KMFA Classical 89.5, the City of Austin Economic Development Department, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, Exencial Wealth Advisors, and Flavor Hospitality Group.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now available at www.chorusaustin.org.