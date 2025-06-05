Casts Set for THE TOXIC AVENGER: THE MUSICAL and PRETTY FILTHY at Doctuh Mistuh Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Doctuh Mistuh Productions has revealed the casts for two Austin premieres: the off-Broadway hit, The Toxic Avenger: The Musical and Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards Best Musical nominee, Pretty Filthy. The Toxic Avenger opens July 24, with Pretty Filthy opening July 31. Both shows will run in repertory for the final week of DMP’s Summer Slam 2025.

Based on the cult film series of the same title from Troma films, The Toxic Avenger is a musical by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan of Bon Jovi. Following the story of Melvin Ferb and his discovery of governmental corruption, two hoodlums throw him into a barrel of toxic waste. Instead of suffering a horrible death, Melvin emerges badly disfigured but possessing superhuman strength, and is transformed into The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero.

The docu-musical, Pretty Filthy, will be the first licensed professional production following its successful off-Broadway run with “investigate” theatre company, The Civilians, in 2015. Focusing on the adult film industry in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, The Civilians interviewed adult film stars, actors, directors, and agents for two months. With a book by Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Voices) and score by the late Michael Friedman (Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson), Pretty Filthy brings the human side of the often maligned and misunderstood world of porn with humor and down-to-earth realism.

Casting for The Toxic Avenger Musical includes Joey Banks as Melvin Ferb/Toxie; Madi Sipe as Sarah; Leslie Hollingsworth as Mayor/Ma Ferb; Paul Sanchez and Will Thompson will play a myriad of supporting characters with power rock vocals.

Directed by Michael E. McKelvey with musical direction by Ellie Jarrett Shattles and choreography by Stella Frye-Ginsberg. The Production Team also includes Glenda Wolfe as Costume Designer, Sam Chesney as lighting designer, and Mike Toner, Joe Carpenter & Michael McKelvey as scenic designers.

Casting for Pretty Filthy includes Libby Dees as Georgina Congress; Stella Frye Ginsberg as Becky/Taylor St. Ives; Sarah Reynolds as Holly; Chelsea Manasseri as Brown Sugar; Andrew DeLaGarza as Bobby/Dick Everhard; Spencer Spinola-Kasselman as Sam the agent; Sebastian Vitale as Fredo/Jimmy Wood; and Tyler Jones as Craven Morehead.

Directed by Michael McKelvey and Joey Banks with musical direction by Ellie Jarrett Shattles and choreography by Stella Frye-Ginsberg. The Production Team also includes Madi Sipe as assistant director, costume design by Glenda Wolfe, lighting design by Sam Chesney, and set design by Mike Toner, Joe Carpenter & Michael McKelvey.

In association with Austin Playhouse, DMP will present three shows this summer featuring a remount of the B. Iden Payne-winning, Lizzie: The Musical with the complete original cast opening Summer Slam 2025 with a run July 11-20.

