Cast and Creative Team Set for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter. As one of the first regional theatres to produce Beautiful, ZACH’s production will run July 31–September 8, 2024 at The Topfer at ZACH. Directed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Christa Oliver.

Tickets on sale now at zachtheatre.org/beautiful.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.

The cast includes Leslie McDonel as Carole King, Hayden Stanes as Gerry Goffin, Sarah Burke as Cynthia Weil, Logan Foster as Barry Mann, Andre Martin as Don Kirshner, Amber Quick as Genie Klein, Kenny Williams at Lead Drifter, Desmond Newson, Russell J. Scott, and Tyler Wesley as The Drifters, Lilly Lane Stafford as Betty, u/s Carole, Connor Barr as Neil Sedaka/Righteous Brother/Lou Adler, u/s Barry, Helena Laing as Shirley/Shirelle, Colin Sullivan as Nick/Low Righteous Brother, u/s Gerry/Don, TaTyana Smith as Little Eva/Shirelle, Cameron Thomas as Lucille/Shirelle, McKenlee Wilson as Janelle Woods/Shirelle, Brooke Cox as Marilyn Wald, u/s Cynthia, Sarah Hacksaw as u/s Shirelles/Marilyn/Betty, and Nicholas Hunter as u/s Drifters.

“Carole King is one of the most important pop writers of all time. The beauty and universality of her music has made it an indelible part of our collective experience. Beautiful follows her story highlighting how music shapes our lives and how our lives shape the music,” said director Cassie Abate. “It also spans a seismic shift in the music industry from song factories to singer/songwriters. Like King’s music, the show is joyful, heartwarming, and moving. I am excited to witness this incredible cast embody artists such as the Drifters, Shirelles, and Righteous Brothers as well as bring to life the enduring friendship between King, her husband and writing partner Gerry Goffin, and fellow writers Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Leslie McDonel is an extraordinary artist whose soulful voice and effervescence bring the music to the next level. Her renditions of King hits such as “A Natural Woman,” “It’s Too Late,” “Beautiful,” and “I Feel the Earth Move” make this musical a must see experience!”

Beautiful is directed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Christa Oliver. Additional production team includes Ann Beyersdorfer as scenic designer, Brady Flock as properties designer, Johanna Pan as costume designer, Kristin Knipp as costume coordinator, Anna Fugateas hair and makeup designer, Sarah Maines as lighting designer, Austin Brown as associate lighting designer, Jacob Zamarripa as assistant lighting designer, Josh Millican as sound designer, Leigh’Ann Andrews as AEA stage manager, Ruben Cruz as AEA assistant stage manager, Daphne Curran as assistant stage manager, and Ella Jackson as production assistant.

Special Events in celebration of Beautiful:

Pay What You Will Week – Wednesday, July 31 – Sunday, August 4, 2024

Pride Night – Thursday, August 1 at 7:30pm

Press Night – Saturday, August 3 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Champagne Opening Night – Thursday, August 8 at 7:30pm

ASL Performance – Saturday, August 24 at 2:30pm

