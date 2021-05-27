Attorney And Journalist Andrew Rossow Launches 'AR Media Consulting' To Help Creatives In Austin

Internet attorney and media journalist, Andrew Rossow launched AR Media Consulting to help provide a platform for those marginalized voices to be heard in media, regardless of Silicon Valley or Hollywood success.

As a licensed and practicing attorney, Andrew Rossow has found a way to combine his ethical legal obligations with the requirements of making it as a mainstream journalist, with the launch of AR Media Consulting in Austin, Texas.

AR Media Consulting, according to Rossow is a brand and reputation agency which focuses on leveraging relationships throughout the media landscape, while adhering to the realities today's digital world presents for young entrepreneurs, Hollywood talent, and other public figures.

"You don't have to be in Silicon Valley or walking the Red Carpet in Hollywood to have your story told," Rossow says. "Now more than ever, it is important to recognize that traditional media isn't the only route to go anymore when it comes to lending your voice and expertise to those within your respected industry."

Rossow, 31, is also a practicing attorney, who for the past five years, as a contract and criminal defense attorney, has worked with clients to help build and protect their digital footprint. "Invariably, I come across clients who are in legal trouble, simply because they have abused the rules of the road when it comes to social media," he explains. "Social media is today's biggest digital weapon that can either help you, or be your demise. I just want to help clients navigate these often tumultuous waters."

It is very rare that we see law and media work together in harmony without some form of conflict or legal entanglement. Rossow, a freelance journalist who has written for outlets including HuffPost and Forbes, also writes for numerous outlets spread across all industries, including The TODAY Show, Benzinga, True Hollywood Talk, Thrive Global, and CoinTelegraph.

"Not only can law and media co-exist harmoniously, but they can also help to create a more defined, respected, and honest landscape for today's realm of news and information. Right now, traditional media simply cannot be trusted due to the fear of spreading misinformation and false narratives. I want to change that and have successfully injected, on my part, legal ethics into media journalism."

AR Media Consulting works with entrepreneurs of all ages from a wide-span of industries, as well as Hollywood talent, including rising artists, actresses/actors, and producers. "It doesn't matter what your story is, because we all have one to be told. You don't need to be a household name to be recognized for your efforts and achievements on behalf of your respected communities."

Networking, according to the millennial attorney, is a skill that is hard to come by and not often taught. "Back in 2016, after a legal thesis of mine went viral in my legal community, I saw the missing piece which kept law and journalism at opposite sides of the battlefield. As a journalist, we come across so many individuals from every industry you can imagine. But what do you do with those relationships after publishing your story? These are opportunities to continue building valuable and meaningful relationships, which you never know could come in handy at any point in time. No different in law. The two can work together, while adhering to the ethical requirements of both law and journalism. It just takes work."

Late last year, Rossow joined forces with 13 Reasons Why and Supernatural actor, Mark Pellegrino to launch The Guardian Project, based in Austin, to create a modernized docuseries addressing today's bully culture and providing a mechanism to help those who are not in a position to help themselves.