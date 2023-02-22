Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHANCE TO ROCK Announces Fundraising Event Set For Next Week

The fundraising event on Feb. 28 will be from 7 - 9 p.m. and will feature an exclusive collaboration between two beloved local Austin artists from different genres.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Nonprofit program initiative "A Chance to Rock" has announced the first of several upcoming fundraising events this year on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Band Aid School of Music, located at 2309 Thornton Road, Austin, Texas 78704. Established in 2022, "A Chance to Rock" is a nonprofit program that provides music lessons and instruments to children experiencing foster care and offers an outlet to express themselves musically on an individualized and personal level. Their mission is to empower artists to heal the world, starting with music education for children.

The fundraising event on Feb. 28 will be from 7 - 9 p.m. and will feature an exclusive collaboration between two beloved local Austin artists from different genres: Graham Weber (2022 Sonic Guild Grant Recipient) and Jane Ellen Bryant (2019 Austin Music Awards "Best New Band" and "Best Female Vocalist"). Light bites and drinks will be provided and free parking is available. More information can be found here. The first event is private however a limited number of free tickets are available to potential donors. Those interested can reach out to info@achancetorock.org to learn more. Media are also invited to attend and may contact madison@juiceconsulting.com to RSVP. For more information about "A Chance to Rock," see here.

"Music is deeply woven into who we are as human beings," said Band Aid School of Music Director James Mays. "Giving a child the opportunity to express themselves through music is a powerful and healing experience. It rewires their brains and gives them higher levels of intellectual and emotional intelligence."

Ambassadors for the program include local Austin musicians Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel), Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas), Nakia (The Voice), Matthew Logan Vasquez (Delta Spirit) and Zach Person.

"Music has played such a huge part in my life," said Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's). "I would say writing songs especially is like my best friend, and the best therapy I've ever had. It really helps me process whatever I'm going through and helps me get into that creative place. This program not only provides a place to learn about music, but it provides the lessons, the advice, the encouragement, the guidance and makes it possible. And possibility is the key to life."

"The access to music, instruction, musical instruments, just the ability to have them is so important because it gives kids direction," said Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel). "It gives them a goal and an activity that helps with socialization. It's so important because creativity is the basis of all good things in my opinion, no matter the field, no matter the age, and music helps in creativity. I just hope that some kids get to experience the joy of making music."

Initially conceived by Band Aid School of Music Director James Mays, "A Chance to Rock" offers a wide array of music lessons, including piano, guitar, drums, voice, bass, ukulele, and more to come. There are currently four schools participating in the "A Chance to Rock" program, including Band Aid School of Music, Don't Stop Rockin', Allegro and Round Rock Music School.



