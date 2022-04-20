Woodruff Educator Conference Announced For June

Presented by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Rejuvenate, Recenter, Reimagine will take place June 2-3, 2022. This year's conference returns with both in-person and virtual options.

In its ninth year, the conference is designed to enhance the teaching practices of educators at all grade levels (pre-kindergarten to grade 12) and all content areas by blending theory and praxis. Conference topics, including Allyship, Arts Integration, Performing Arts Instruction (Dance/Movement, Dramatic Writing, Music, Theater), STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), and Visual Art, expose participants to consider innovative approaches to teaching and learning. In 2019, the conference served 396 attendees, representing district administrators, counselors, media specialists, and educators from multiple content areas from Band, Chorus, Dance, Social Studies, Special Education, and STEAM. In 2020 and 2021, the Educator Conference occurred in an exclusively virtual format, serving over 450 local educators, along with a community of national and international arts and educator leaders.

Tony Award-winning Director and former Alliance Theatre Artistic Director Kenny Leon will serve as one of the conference's keynote speakers, Friday, June 3. Honored with an Obie and NAACP Image Award, Leon is also an Emmy-nominated, Broadway and television director. Most recently, he directed Lifetime's Emmy-nominated Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia. Other credits include the Tony Award--winning Broadway premiere of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece, A Soldier's Play; Much Ado About Nothing at the Delacorte/Shakespeare in the Park; A Raisin in the Sun starring Denzel Washington (Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play and Best Revival of a Play); and "The Wiz Live!" on NBC. Leon served as Artistic Director of the Alliance Theatre for 11 years before to co-founding True Colors Theatre Company. He is currently the Senior Resident Director at the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Another conference keynote speaker will be announced at a later date.

PROFESSIONAL LEARNING HOURS:

The Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Rejuvenate, Recenter, Reimagine offers up to 5.5 hours of real-time professional learning each day (11 hours of real-time professional learning total).

Additionally, workshop recordings will offer up to 4 hours of virtual, asynchronous professional learning.

Participants who attend the Educator Conference in real-time and access workshop recordings may complete up to 15 hours of professional learning total. Following the event, participants will receive a certificate to document the total number of professional learning hours completed.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE:

The conference will meet in-person and virtually June 2-3, 2022. All times EST.



DAILY:

8:30-9:15 a.m. - Wellness Activation

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Keynote

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Concurrent Workshops

12:30-1:15 p.m. - Lunch and Learn

1:30-3:00 p.m. - Concurrent Workshops

REGISTRATION

A conference pass ($100 per person) includes access to all real-time events, plus workshop recordings.

Discounts are available for groups of 5+ people (10%) and 10+ people (15%). If you are interested in arranging a large group order, please contact educatorconference@woodruffcenter.org.

Learn more and register here -https://www.woodruffcenter.org/educator-conference/