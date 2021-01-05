Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! ALLIANCE, ACTORS EXPRESS and More Take Home Wins!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Check Out The 2020 Atlanta Award Winners!

Favorite Alliance-to-Broadway musical

Ever After

Favorite apprentice-turned-professional that makes us feel proud every time we see their name in a program

Kate Guyton

Favorite former stage performer we now see on TV/film all the time

Fred Galyean

Favorite one-person show

THUS SPOKE THE MOCKINGBIRD - Merely Players Presents - 2019

Favorite Pearl Cleage play

Blues for an Alabama Sky

Favorite production of Les Miserables

Aurora Theatre

Favorite social media account (local person)

Rhyn McLemore Saver

Favorite social media account (local theatre)

Dad's Garage Theatre

Favorite TV show filmed around Atlanta

Ozark

Musical we would watch on loop if we could

FUN HOME - Actors Express - 2020

Musical with the most high kicks

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2020

Performer who always makes us cry at the drop of a hat

Rhyn McLemore Saver

Performer who always makes us laugh at the drop of a hat

Jessica Meisel

Play we would watch on loop if we could

THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre - 2020

Scariest play

SAFETY NET - Theatrical Outfit - 2019

Shakespeare play with the largest quantity of enunciation-induced spit

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018

Theatre with the best snacks

OnStage Atlanta

Theatre with the most comfortable seats

Alliance Theatre

