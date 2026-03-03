WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE to be Presented at Out Front Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, will continue its 10th anniversary season with the hilarious comedy Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira and directed by Justin Kalin, running March 12-28, 2026.

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of the Broadway musical 'If/Then' hoping to meet their idol. But the conversation they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. A playful yet profound comedy about friendship, ambition, and the traps and triumphs of femininity.

"I really think this play is going to be catnip for the musical theatre crowd, but even more importantly, this piece really is a hilarious celebration of friendship and ambition," said Justin Kalin, who also serves as Associate Artistic Director for Out Front Theatre Company. "Out Front has committed to telling stories of queer joy and I think for so many of us in the community, that joy derives from the love of our best Judy (no pun intended) who sometimes see us more clearly than we see ourselves. So grab your Best Friend, get ready for some eleven o'clock numbers, and prepare to laugh (and maybe cringe a little) together."

The cast is led by Caty Bergmark and Matthew Busch as Judy and Jeff, respectively. Nicolas Teixeira plays Mark and Alexandra Ficken will play multiple ensemble roles including Actress.

Justin directs this production. He is joined by Alma Kent (Production Stage Manager), Atarius Armstrong (Choreographer), Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer), Micah Martin (Scenic & Props Designer), Berkeley Pillay (Costume Designer), Donovan Lewis (Sound Designer), Elliott Folds (Dramaturg), and Laura Hackman (Intimacy Director).

Performances run March 12-28 , with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.