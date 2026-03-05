Michael O'Neal Singers Launch Prison Arts Initiative Inspired by Robert Shaw

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michael O'Neal, founder and artistic director of The Michael O'Neal Singers, has launched a new outreach initiative aimed at bringing choral music into correctional facilities and care communities. Inspired by the philosophy of renowned conductor Robert Shaw, the program seeks to expand access to classical music beyond traditional concert settings.

Known for his belief that choral singing could restore dignity where it had been diminished, Shaw advocated for presenting music inside prisons as readily as on the concert stage. This spring, that idea takes shape through a new initiative titled The Spring Project, an outreach effort designed to connect professional musicians with incarcerated individuals and audiences unable to attend live performances.

The $60,000 initiative—informally called “Send Michael to Prison”—positions the ensemble as a participant in arts-based healing and rehabilitation programs. In partnership with Arts Capacity, the organization is expanding programming inside correctional facilities while also sharing recorded performances with care communities.

"Robert Shaw never treated prison music as charity," said Holly Mulcahy, Executive Director of The Michael O'Neal Singers. "He treated it as essential work. This project exists because that idea still matters."

The Spring Project developed from a pilot effort during the past year in which recordings of the Requiem in D minor, K. 626 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart were shared with incarcerated listeners at a prison in Kansas. Delivered through personal tablets and communal screens, the recordings allowed individuals who had historically been excluded from the concert hall experience to hear the performance.

The initiative will also distribute filmed concert recordings to senior living and memory care communities, hospice facilities, and correctional institutions.

Feedback from incarcerated listeners helped shape the expansion of the program. One participant wrote, “I never heard music like this. I feel at peace,” while another shared that the experience brought “joy and happiness for the first time in years.”

The Spring Project will focus on three core areas. O'Neal will work directly with a men’s prison chorus through in-person rehearsals and repertoire development. Members of The Michael O'Neal Singers will also perform live concerts inside correctional facilities. In addition, the organization will produce professionally filmed performances that can be shared digitally with audiences who cannot attend concerts in person.

For O'Neal, the initiative reflects a continuation of the values he learned from Shaw during his musical training.

"This isn't about novelty," O'Neal said. "It's about responsibility. If you believe music changes lives, you don't limit it to people who can buy tickets."

More information is available at mosingers.com.