Cherokee Theatre Company Unveils 2026–27 Season at the Canton Theatre

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cherokee Theatre Company has announced its 2026-27 season, presenting a four‑show lineup that blends classic suspense, holiday comedy, inventive farce, and iconic American drama.

The season will be staged at the Historic Canton Theatre in downtown Canton, Georgia, continuing the company's mission to bring high‑quality, community‑driven theatre to Cherokee County audiences.

Full Season Lineup:

Wait Until Dark

September 2026

The season opens in September 2026 with Frederick Knott's Wait Until Dark, directed by Ed Palombo. The psychological thriller returns to Cherokee Theatre Company ten years after its acclaimed 2016 production. The story follows a blind woman who becomes the target of a trio of con men, culminating in one of the most suspenseful finales in modern theatre. The production marks a bold start to the season, highlighting the company's strength in character‑driven drama.

A Dickens Christmas Carol

December 2026

In December 2026, the company brings back Mark Landon Smith's A Dickens Christmas Carol, directed by Logan Satterfield. After a successful run last season, the fast‑paced, comedic take on Dickens' classic returns as a new holiday tradition for Canton audiences. The show follows a touring troupe attempting to stage A Christmas Carol with chaotic, hilarious results, offering a family‑friendly celebration for the holiday season.

Black Comedy

March 2027

March 2027 features Peter Shaffer's Black Comedy, directed by Lauren Smith. Known for its inventive staging-where the stage is brightly lit when the characters believe they are in darkness and dark when they believe they can see-the play delivers a high‑energy blend of physical comedy and theatrical illusion. The production showcases the ensemble's comedic precision and the company's willingness to take on technically ambitious work.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

May 2027

The season concludes in May 2027 with Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, directed by Emily Mimbs. Set on a Mississippi estate simmering with tension, the play explores family conflict, buried truths, and the complexities of desire. The production promises an emotionally resonant finale and a powerful showcase of dramatic performance.

Cherokee Theatre Company notes that the 2026-2027 season reflects its dedication to offering diverse theatrical experiences while supporting local artists, volunteers, and audiences. The organization continues to rely on the generosity of patrons and sponsors to sustain accessible ticket pricing, maintain the Historic Canton Theatre experience, and expand opportunities for performers and technicians across the region.