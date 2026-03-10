Valeka Jessica to Headline LAUNCHPAD 2.0 at Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actress, director, and comedian Valeka Jessica has been named one of four headliners for Theatrical Outfit's Launchpad 2.0: A Made in Atlanta Festival, where she will debut her solo production I'M A MOTHER F*ING SUPERSTAR** at The Balzer Theater at Herren's.

Jessica is known for her work in television, film, and theater, including appearances in Power Book IV: Force and independent features. She has also built a following through sketch comedy, viral impressions, and one-woman performances, and recently made her directorial debut with In the Continuum at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta.

Blending stand-up comedy and theatrical storytelling, I'M A MOTHER F*ING SUPERSTAR** draws in part from Jessica's book Blossoming After Divorce and her alter ego, Keysha. The solo work explores divorce, financial hardship, abandonment during IVF, and surviving sexual assault.

“My work is dedicated to those who find strength in their scars and light in their shadows,” Jessica said. “Every character I play and every story I direct is an invitation for the audience to see themselves as the superstar of their own journey.”

Jessica serves as playwright, performer, and producer on the production. The creative team also includes Rhavynn Drummer as director and producer, and Vallea Woodbury as production manager and producer.

The production previously received a workshop residency at the Barbican Centre in London. Organizers say the goal of Launchpad 2.0 is to support locally developed work with the potential to reach wider audiences.

Performance Schedule

I'M A MOTHER F*ING SUPERSTAR** will be performed at The Balzer Theater at Herren's on the following dates:

July 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

July 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

July 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

July 26, 2026 at 2:30 p.m.

About Valeka Jessica

Valeka Jessica is a filmmaker, director, actress, author, and CEO of The V Network. She received recognition for her performance in Intimate Apparel and is also the owner and CEO of Midtown Atlanta Notaries. She is the creator of the Blossoming After Divorce movement and the B.A.D. brand.

About Launchpad 2.0

Hosted by Theatrical Outfit, Launchpad 2.0: A Made in Atlanta Festival provides artists with development support, rehearsal space, and institutional resources to create new theatrical works. The festival serves as an incubator for original productions developed in Atlanta.