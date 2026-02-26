F*CK THIS, I'M GOING TO CHURCH To Run At Virginia-Highland Church UCC In March

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An immersive theatre experience titled F*CK THIS, I'M GOING TO CHURCH will run in March 2026 at Virginia-Highland Church UCC in Atlanta. The experimental production reclaims the idea of church as a loving community, rejecting religious dogma rooted in shame, judgment, oppression, and abuse. Created by a collective of Atlanta theatre artists, the piece responds to the current political climate and the rise of Christian nationalism by exploring healing, spiritual connection, and community through performance.

The walk-through experience will guide audiences through a labyrinth of rooms inside the church, with actors leading attendees from space to space. Each room will feature a scene and interactive activations incorporating humor, dance, narrative movement, improvisation, and meditative sound. The performance path includes stairs, and comfortable shoes are encouraged.

The production is recommended for audiences 18 and older due to mature themes, explicit language, and nudity.

Performances will take place every Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. throughout March 2026 at Virginia-Highland Church UCC, located at 743 Virginia Ave NE in Atlanta. Street parking is available around the church. Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite, with only 40 tickets available per performance to maintain an intimate audience experience.

The cast includes Assata Amankeechi, Arnold Blohme IV, Amanda Egbu, Nathan Evans, Madi Fiely, Sage Floyd, Kate Hawk, Kashish Jain, Keston McMillian, Leon Shields, Lynn Sepsenwol, Anthony Scott, and Noelle Warne, with special performances by Cookie D'Light, Cap Ror, and Ottavia “Tay” Lang.

The production is directed and conceived by Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga, with writing by Amanda Egbu, Nathan Evans, Gbeke Fawehinmi, Heather Lamboy, Cap Ror, Melissa Simmons, and Ian “El” Trutt. It is produced by Laura Mason and executive produced by Virginia-Highland Church with BridgeGrant funding. Costume design is by Caden Alexandra Trutt, set design by Lauren Riehm and Abby White, and stage management by Aaron Donahue.

“God is love. Those are interchangeable. I've always wanted to believe that. This piece has proven the power of loving community and affirmed what ‘church’ should be,” said Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga. “A place where anyone and everyone can come together and heal from whatever is hurting them. I've seen God living in every person that has touched this project.”