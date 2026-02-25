Video: Trailer for INITIATIVE at Aurora Theatre

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Aurora Theatre has released a trailer for the world premiere of Initiative, a new play by Jacob York, directed by Katie Erin Chambers. The production runs March 26 through April 19, 2026.

Initiative follows a group of friends who gather around a gaming table for one final campaign that transcends the boundaries of fantasy and reality. As Dave faces an aggressive illness, he turns to Dungeons & Dragons to create moments he fears he will miss. With the roll of the dice, his closest companions craft a quest to give him the experience of a lifetime, from fatherhood to seeing the ocean for the first time.

Blending humor and pathos with sword fights, orcs, and existential questions, Initiative explores friendship, imagination, and the stories we tell to make sense of the time we have.