Tybee Post Theater Holds Quarantine Concerts, Bringing in Thousands of Viewers

Tybee Post Theater has launched Quarantine Concerts, to bring unique live performances to audience members who cannot attend live events, and to provide a stage for performers without one.



The idea first came to Michael Gaster when he would stream (Facebook Live) some of the concerts he was working on. Viewers would comment how they used to love to go see live music but no longer could, and how great it was to be able to see a live local performance from home. With a deeper appreciation for making entertainment accessible, Michael felt there was a need to bring quality live local entertainment to those less mobile. Now, with so many events being cancelled due to COVID-19, performers having fewer places to perform, and would-be audience members having no place to go, Michael knew it was time for Quarantine Concerts.

According to local news channel WTOC, the concerts have brought in thousands of viewers.

Find out more and catch up on the latest concerts at https://www.quarantineconcerts.org/.

To make a monetary contribution, visit https://www.quarantineconcerts.org/contribute.





