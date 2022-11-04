Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre For The Very Young Series Opens ON MY STREET This Weekend

Performances are on November 5 and 12 at 10:00 am and 11:30 am and November 13 at 2:30 pm. 

Atlanta News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  
Theatre For The Very Young Series Opens ON MY STREET This Weekend

The Springer Theatre for the Very Young production of On My Street opens this week in the Actor's Arena at the Springer Opera House. The Theatre for the Very Young Series produces developmentally appropriate, immersive, and educational theatrical shows for children ages zero through 5 years and their caregivers.

Each Springer Theatre for the Very Young production is a new original work with a socio-emotional goal and features young actors from the Springer Theatre Academy. During the three week rehearsal, the entire cast, along with the show director, write the script, create choreography, and block the show together.

On My Street follows Avery and Skyler as they spend an afternoon creating the imaginary town of Awesomeopolis. As they are imagining, they realize that town is missing something-the people. They soon discover that it's the people that make a town a community and the world a more colorful place.

"Our Theatre for the Very Young Series produces shows specifically built for our youngest theatre-goers, that include educational pre show activities, an interactive show experience, and learning goals," states director and Springer Education Associate, Meagan Cascone. "On My Street focuses on our community helpers and how it really takes some incredible people to turn a town into a community. While we touch on the Georgia Kindergarten learning standard of community helpers, we also hope to instill our young audiences with a sense of ownership in their community, imagination for limitless possibilities, and excitement for learning".

On My Street will be presented in the Actor's Arena inside McClure Theatre, located on 1st Avenue, around the corner from the main entrance of the Springer Opera House. Performances are on November 5 and 12 at 10:00 am and 11:30 am and November 13 at 2:30 pm. The performance is approximately 30 minutes. Ticket prices are $15.00 for adults, $12.00 for children over 3, and $10.00 for children under 3. Tickets can be purchased online at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688.

The Springer for the Very Young Series is sponsored by The Business Transformation Company.




Review: GA Ensemble Stages a Spellbinding Twist on a Classic Ghost Story Photo
Review: GA Ensemble Stages a Spellbinding Twist on a Classic Ghost Story
The horror of this story is in all of the things that you don’t see, and all of the unspeakable scenarios that may emerge from the unchecked imagination.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Broadway Veteran Gabriela Garcia to Hold Two Dance Masterclasses Hosted by ArtsBridge Foun Photo
Broadway Veteran Gabriela Garcia to Hold Two Dance Masterclasses Hosted by ArtsBridge Foundation
ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its 2022-23 arts education series with two dance-centric masterclasses presented by a longtime Broadway professional.Actress and choreographer Gabriela Garcia will lead both masterclasses on Nov. 12.
Pinch N Ouch Theatre Presents TIME STANDS STILL Photo
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Presents TIME STANDS STILL
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre presents Donald Margulies' Broadway-hit play Time Stands Still now through November 19 in Atlanta, GA. The play will be directed by the company's Producing Artistic Director Grant McGowen, who most recently directed Jonathon Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick… Boom! The cast will feature Candace West, Asia Meana, Sundiata Rush, and Alex Van.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Veteran Gabriela Garcia to Hold Two Dance Masterclasses Hosted by ArtsBridge FoundationBroadway Veteran Gabriela Garcia to Hold Two Dance Masterclasses Hosted by ArtsBridge Foundation
November 2, 2022

ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its 2022-23 arts education series with two dance-centric masterclasses presented by a longtime Broadway professional.Actress and choreographer Gabriela Garcia will lead both masterclasses on Nov. 12.
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Presents TIME STANDS STILLPinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Presents TIME STANDS STILL
November 2, 2022

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre presents Donald Margulies' Broadway-hit play Time Stands Still now through November 19 in Atlanta, GA. The play will be directed by the company's Producing Artistic Director Grant McGowen, who most recently directed Jonathon Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick… Boom! The cast will feature Candace West, Asia Meana, Sundiata Rush, and Alex Van.
FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19
October 27, 2022

7 Stages, Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi PowWow and the Little 5 Points Business Association join forces to bring the inaugural First Voices Festival to the people of Little 5 Points.
Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana FestivalKennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11. Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.
Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in NovemberKennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November
October 27, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present August Wilson's 'Jitney' Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus.