Theatre For The Very Young Series Opens ON MY STREET This Weekend

The Springer Theatre for the Very Young production of On My Street opens this week in the Actor's Arena at the Springer Opera House. The Theatre for the Very Young Series produces developmentally appropriate, immersive, and educational theatrical shows for children ages zero through 5 years and their caregivers.

Each Springer Theatre for the Very Young production is a new original work with a socio-emotional goal and features young actors from the Springer Theatre Academy. During the three week rehearsal, the entire cast, along with the show director, write the script, create choreography, and block the show together.

On My Street follows Avery and Skyler as they spend an afternoon creating the imaginary town of Awesomeopolis. As they are imagining, they realize that town is missing something-the people. They soon discover that it's the people that make a town a community and the world a more colorful place.

"Our Theatre for the Very Young Series produces shows specifically built for our youngest theatre-goers, that include educational pre show activities, an interactive show experience, and learning goals," states director and Springer Education Associate, Meagan Cascone. "On My Street focuses on our community helpers and how it really takes some incredible people to turn a town into a community. While we touch on the Georgia Kindergarten learning standard of community helpers, we also hope to instill our young audiences with a sense of ownership in their community, imagination for limitless possibilities, and excitement for learning".

On My Street will be presented in the Actor's Arena inside McClure Theatre, located on 1st Avenue, around the corner from the main entrance of the Springer Opera House. Performances are on November 5 and 12 at 10:00 am and 11:30 am and November 13 at 2:30 pm. The performance is approximately 30 minutes. Ticket prices are $15.00 for adults, $12.00 for children over 3, and $10.00 for children under 3. Tickets can be purchased online at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688.

The Springer for the Very Young Series is sponsored by The Business Transformation Company.