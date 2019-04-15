The Strand And The Georgia Symphony Orchestra Team Up To Bring 1940s Old Time Radio Live To The Stage

This May 3-5, the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and the Georgia Symphony Orchestra team up to present Movie Palace Radio Hour: The Adventures of the Lone Ranger and the Shadow where dastardly villains, intrepid heroes, and the thrilling days of yesteryear come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast performed live on The Strand stage for one weekend only.

Movie Palace Radio Hour is a radio drama double feature that recreates the classic stories of the heroic Lone Ranger and the mysterious Shadow with live actors, sound effects created in real time, and full orchestra accompaniment by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra performed live on The Strand stage.

This show will feature a live foley artist using a variety of objects to recreate iconic sound effects like the rattling hoofbeats of the Lone Ranger's trusty steed Silver and the swish of The Shadow's trademark cape. In addition, The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will be lending their considerable musical talents to the production by supplying a myriad of inventive instrumental sound effects as well as performing a full orchestral overture at the top of each act.

Principal cast for Movie Palace Radio Hour include Vic Reynolds as the Lone Ranger and Matt Goodson as The Shadow. Reynolds is a real-time white hat lawman, serving as Cobb County District Attorney from 2012 until the beginning of 2019 when he was appointed the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Goodson is an Atlanta based performer who has spent the last five years lending his considerable talent to the performance of live and studio-recorded audio dramas with The Atlanta Radio Theatre Company. Additional cast includes Jeffrey Hunt, Caitlin Roe, Zach Roe, Olivia McCurley, Thomas Cage, Quinn Bozza, Grant Marshall, Darius Francis, Barry Lancaster, Alex McCurley, and foley artist Johnny Gravely.

Movie Palace Radio Hour: The Adventures of the Lone Ranger and the Shadow runs for one weekend only on May 3rd, 4th, and 5th at The Strand. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.strandmarietta.org, over the phone at 770.293.0080, or at the box office at 117 North Park Square. Online convenience fees can be avoided by purchasing over the phone or at the box office window during business hours. The box office is open 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to noon on Saturdays, and two hours before showtime.

About The Strand: The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and depends on the financial support of private and corporate donors. It is The Strand's mission to serve the community with cultural entertainment for a diverse audience and to promote economic health in the City of Marietta and Cobb County. For more information and tickets, visit www.StrandMarietta.org or contact the box office at 770-293-0080 or 117 North Park Square, Marietta. Box office hours are from 11AM-6PM, Monday through Friday, and 9AM-12PM on Saturdays. The box office opens two hours before showtime. The Strand can also be found at @StrandMarietta on Facebook and Instagram.





