The Michael O'Neal Singers Will Perform A CLASSY, BRASSY CHRISTMAS

The Michael O'Neal Singers (MOS) will present A Classy, Brassy Christmas on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church. This vibrant holiday program brings together the full MOS Chorus, select ensemble Kaleidoscope, and the brilliant musicians of Midtown Brass for an afternoon of bold, uplifting music sure to brighten even the darkest days of winter.

The concert's musical range spans centuries and styles, from beloved traditional carols to sparkling secular favorites. Two featured works anchor the program: Randol Alan Bass's Gloria, a thrilling and radiant setting that captures the season's grandeur, and Craig Courtney's A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas, a clever, laugh-out-loud romp through music history that promises delight for audiences of all ages.

"Brass instruments add a natural radiant warmth," said Holly Mulcahy, Executive Director of The Michael O'Neal Singers. "Pairing that sound with our chorus's energy makes this concert feel like the season itself; glowing, joyful, and full of life."

With its mix of tradition, wit, and sonic spectacle, A Classy, Brassy Christmas offers a joyful antidote to holiday stress and a reminder that great music has the power to make the season shine.