The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE THREE MUSKETEERS
Alexandre Dumas' witty and action packed swashbuckling novel gets an even more adventurous update as this tale of friendship and romance follows young D'Artagnan as he arrives in Paris in seek of fame, fortune, and a place among the King's Musketeers. Join Athos, Aramis, and Porthos in an escalating and treacherous battle for love and power as they fight to protect the ones they love from the evil Cardinal Richelieu...with swords and everything!
Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday September 15 after the show!
Cast
- D'Artagnan - David Sterritt
- Athos - Glenn Lorandeau
- Porthos - Charlie T. Thomas
- Aramis - Ryan Vo
- Cardinal Richelieu - Matt Nitchie*
- Constance - Alyson Swann
- Milady de Winter - Rachel Frawley
- Rochefort - Andrew Houchins*
- Queen Anne - Olivia Dawson*
- De Treville - O'Neil Delapenha
- King Louis - Nicholas Faircloth
- Buckingham - Sean Kelley
- Jussac - Mary Ruth Ralston
- De Buisingy - Tamil Periasamy
- The Old Man - Matt Nitchie*
- Englishman - O'Neil Delapenha
- Esme - Rachel Frawley
- Elise - Danielle Hopkins
- Headman of the Lille - Nicholas Faircloth
- Jaques - Sariel Toribio
- Jean - Tamil Periasamy
- Patrick - Sariel Toribio
- Other Musketeers - Olivia Dawson*, Sariel Toribio, Danielle Hopkins
- Innkeepers - Olivia Dawson*, Tamil Periasamy
- Linkboys - Sean Kelley, Nicholas Faircloth
- Officer of the Day - Danielle Hopkins
- Peasant Girls/Tavern Wenches - Alyson Swann, Rachel Frawley, Danielle Hopkins
- Thugs - Tamil Periasamy, Sariel Toribio
- Cardinal's Guards - Matt Nitchie*, Andrew Houchins*, Rachel Frawley, Nicholas Faircloth, Sean Kelley, Sariel Toribio, Tamil Periasamy
- Attendant - Sariel Toribio
- Ensemble Understudy - Kirstin Storla
- Queen Anne Understudy - Danielle Hopkins
- Athos Understudy - Tamil Periasamy
-
*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States
