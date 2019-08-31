The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Alexandre Dumas' witty and action packed swashbuckling novel gets an even more adventurous update as this tale of friendship and romance follows young D'Artagnan as he arrives in Paris in seek of fame, fortune, and a place among the King's Musketeers. Join Athos, Aramis, and Porthos in an escalating and treacherous battle for love and power as they fight to protect the ones they love from the evil Cardinal Richelieu...with swords and everything!

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday September 15 after the show!

Cast

D'Artagnan - David Sterritt

Athos - Glenn Lorandeau

Porthos - Charlie T. Thomas

Aramis - Ryan Vo

Cardinal Richelieu - Matt Nitchie*

Constance - Alyson Swann

Milady de Winter - Rachel Frawley

Rochefort - Andrew Houchins*

Queen Anne - Olivia Dawson*

De Treville - O'Neil Delapenha

King Louis - Nicholas Faircloth

Buckingham - Sean Kelley

Jussac - Mary Ruth Ralston

De Buisingy - Tamil Periasamy

The Old Man - Matt Nitchie*

Englishman - O'Neil Delapenha

Esme - Rachel Frawley

Elise - Danielle Hopkins

Headman of the Lille - Nicholas Faircloth

Jaques - Sariel Toribio

Jean - Tamil Periasamy

Patrick - Sariel Toribio

Other Musketeers - Olivia Dawson*, Sariel Toribio, Danielle Hopkins

Innkeepers - Olivia Dawson*, Tamil Periasamy

Linkboys - Sean Kelley, Nicholas Faircloth

Officer of the Day - Danielle Hopkins

Peasant Girls/Tavern Wenches - Alyson Swann, Rachel Frawley, Danielle Hopkins

Thugs - Tamil Periasamy, Sariel Toribio

Cardinal's Guards - Matt Nitchie*, Andrew Houchins*, Rachel Frawley, Nicholas Faircloth, Sean Kelley, Sariel Toribio, Tamil Periasamy

Attendant - Sariel Toribio

Ensemble Understudy - Kirstin Storla

Queen Anne Understudy - Danielle Hopkins

Athos Understudy - Tamil Periasamy



*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com





