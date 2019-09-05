THE WRATH OF CON 2: INTO DORKNESS Opens This Week!

Ever feel like you're getting old? Yeah, us too. Nerdom has changed since 2012 when Dad's Garage first produced "The Wrath of Con" -- Marvel has taken over the big screen, fandoms are mainstream, and Dragon Con now has 80,000+ attendees. With today's streaming services, Twitch, and the popularity of superhero movies, nerd culture has gone mainstream, and Cons are no longer the niche events they once were. "Wrath of Con 2: Into Dorkness" is an original scripted play that looks into the life of nerds dealing with their fandoms becoming the mainstream culture of America and what happens when they feel disconnected from the things they once loved.

"Wrath of Con 2" speaks to the nature of our relationships with the cultural movements and communities that inspire us. In this show, characters are most unhappy when they focus on what they are getting from the Con, but when they shift focus onto what they can give back, they rediscover their joy. Follow some of your favorite characters from the original "The Wrath of Con" as they grow up and learn that their niche loves are not so niche anymore.

The first play, "The Wrath of Con," was created by Jon Carr, writer of 2018's hit "Black Nerd," which won Carr a Suzi Award for best new playwright. Carr also won the 2019 Creative Loafing Best of Atlanta award for Best Playwright. To create "The Wrath of Con," Carr worked with fellow Dad's Garage improvisers Ed Morgan, Linnea Frye, and Z Gillispie to create a show that reflected all of their unique experiences over many years as Dragon*Con attendees. The original "The Wrath of Con" was so popular that Dad's Garage staged it three separate times, each production bigger than the previous. Carr, Morgan, and Gillispie reunited to write a follow-up script to their original hit show, which is "Wrath of Con 2: Into Dorkness."





Show opens Friday, September 6

Runs through Saturday, October 5

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday @ 8 p.m.

About Dad's Garage Theatre Company:

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer-led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.

Dad's Garage Theatre Company

569 Ezzard Street SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

www.dadsgarage.com





