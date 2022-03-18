THE PINK UNICORN Announced at ART Station in Stone Mountain, April 28 - May 1, 2022

ART Station presents Out Front Theatre Company's production of this award-winning solo piece. Kenna Redding plays Trisha, a Christian widow, who must choose between learning to support her child or maintaining the status quo in her conservative Texas town after her teenage child announces they are "gender queer" and starts a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. With sharp wit and humor, this rich and poetic story explores what it means to be a parent and an advocate in these changing times.

Inspired by personal events experienced by the playwright, Elise Forier Edie, the "powerful message of this brilliantly wise and inspiring work" (NY Theater Now) has touched audiences across the United States and Canada. After witnessing gay people being shunned and excluded from a local school and church, Edie explained that she began writing The Pink Unicorn "in an effort to deal with my anger and fear around these incidents.



What were these people so afraid of? Why would they twist logic and defy reason and even hurt their own children to keep the harmless LGBTQ community from coming out, and enjoying the rights of every other American? And what could I do about it? How could I change it? How could I make a difference?"

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated individuals and highly recommended for non-vaccinated individuals. ART Station is closely monitoring the ever-changing situation, and will continue to adjust policies in accordance with CDC guidelines and recommendations.

This Out Front Theatre Company's production of The Pink Unicorn, directed by Paul Conroy, will have performances Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 & Saturday, April 30 @ 8:00 pm, Saturday, May 1 matinee @ 3:00 pm. All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre located at 5384 Manor Drive in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105. artstation.org.