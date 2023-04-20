Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

THE CAKE Comes to Springer This Week

The Cake is set to open on the Springer’s Dorothy McClure stage at 7:30 p.m., April 20 and will run through April 30.

Apr. 20, 2023  
THE CAKE Comes to Springer This Week

A new comedy-drama, The Cake, is set to open on the Springer's Dorothy McClure stage at 7:30 p.m., April 20 and will run through April 30.

Known for her emotional and thought-provoking plays and television series such as This Is Us, the playwright, Bekah Brunstetter, has written a sweet story that explores the complexities of love, faith-based business decisions and family relationships.

Director Rebecca Gossett has anticipated opening night ever since the production was selected for the Springer's Studio II season. "Bekah Brunstetter has the ability to get to the heart of incredibly complex emotions with thoughtful writing that explores multiple angles with sensitivity and compassion," said Gossett. "The characters are flawed yet relatable. This script doesn't just paint a character with broad strokes, instead they're nuanced human beings with believable strengths and weaknesses. At the end of the day, we are more than just our choices if we can learn to grow from them."

The story follows Della, a conservative, competitive baker in North Carolina who finds herself in a dilemma when asked to bake a cake for the same-sex wedding of her best friend's daughter. Della's faith and beliefs are put to the test as she struggles to reconcile her personal views with the needs of her business and her love for the couple.

The play deals with mature themes and includes content that may not be suitable for all audiences. However, it is a deeply human story that explores the struggles we face in our relationships with one another and the difficult decisions we sometimes have to make.

"I am very proud of this production," said Danielle Varner, managing director of the Springer. "Our director, Rebecca, and the cast and the crew have put a lot of effort into making their performances feel human, not just personalities on a page. Whether it's decisions to make, family to please or faith to follow, everyone will be able to identify with someone on that stage or recognize a trait in someone they know."

"The play involves issues of faith, love and community that are alive in today's society," said Paul Pierce, the Springer's producing artistic director. "As the characters seek common ground, they all learn something new that makes their lives fuller and richer," said Pierce. "With an adult theme best suited for ages 16 and older, the characters are lovable and intelligent and the challenges they face are universal, illuminating - and frequently - laugh-out-loud funny. This is a profound comedy with a brain and a big heart."

Tickets are available via the website springeroperahouse.org, or by contacting the box office by phone at (706) 327-3688 or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.




Spivey Hall Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup Photo
Spivey Hall Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup
Spivey Hall announces its 2023/24 season featuring expansive repertoires, hidden gems, and new discoveries, alongside classic performances of great historic works. This season, the first curated by Executive and Artistic Director, Katherine Lehman, will showcase fresh artistic voices, artists with Atlanta roots, and international stars who make Spivey Hall a tour destination.
Atlantas Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Center Stage At The Woodruff Arts Ce Photo
Atlanta's Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Center Stage At The Woodruff Arts Center This Month
Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Players, will perform a beautiful collection of chamber music works at the annual Fall into Spring Finale Concert at 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Woodruff Arts Center's Rich Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.
Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL!
Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, concludes its acclaimed season with the hilariously outrageous Ruthless!, with book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, running May 4-20.
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS is Deeply Human at Theatrical Outfit Photo
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS is Deeply Human at Theatrical Outfit
What did our critic think of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Theatrical Outfit? If you're hoping to see something real, honest, and true then you should see TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Theatrical Outfit. by Obie Outlaw

More Hot Stories For You


Spivey Hall Reveals 2023-24 Season LineupSpivey Hall Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup
April 18, 2023

Spivey Hall announces its 2023/24 season featuring expansive repertoires, hidden gems, and new discoveries, alongside classic performances of great historic works. This season, the first curated by Executive and Artistic Director, Katherine Lehman, will showcase fresh artistic voices, artists with Atlanta roots, and international stars who make Spivey Hall a tour destination.
Atlanta's Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Center Stage At The Woodruff Arts Center This MonthAtlanta's Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Center Stage At The Woodruff Arts Center This Month
April 18, 2023

Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Players, will perform a beautiful collection of chamber music works at the annual Fall into Spring Finale Concert at 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Woodruff Arts Center's Rich Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.
Synchronicity Theatre Presents Four-Night Cabaret To Celelebrate Underrepresented Voices In Musical TheatreSynchronicity Theatre Presents Four-Night Cabaret To Celelebrate Underrepresented Voices In Musical Theatre
April 14, 2023

Synchronicity Theatre, a non-profit theatre dedicated to uplifting marginalized voices, will present a four-night-only cabaret from April 20th-23rd.
Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL!Out Front Theatre Company Presents Camp Classic RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL!
April 13, 2023

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, concludes its acclaimed season with the hilariously outrageous Ruthless!, with book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, running May 4-20.
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Opens 25th Anniversary Season With Ying Quartet Next MonthCooperstown Summer Music Festival Opens 25th Anniversary Season With Ying Quartet Next Month
April 13, 2023

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will open its 25th anniversary season with a performance by the highly acclaimed Ying Quartet on Sunday, May 7 at 4pm at Christ Episcopal Church.
share