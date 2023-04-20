THE CAKE Comes to Springer This Week

A new comedy-drama, The Cake, is set to open on the Springer's Dorothy McClure stage at 7:30 p.m., April 20 and will run through April 30.

Known for her emotional and thought-provoking plays and television series such as This Is Us, the playwright, Bekah Brunstetter, has written a sweet story that explores the complexities of love, faith-based business decisions and family relationships.

Director Rebecca Gossett has anticipated opening night ever since the production was selected for the Springer's Studio II season. "Bekah Brunstetter has the ability to get to the heart of incredibly complex emotions with thoughtful writing that explores multiple angles with sensitivity and compassion," said Gossett. "The characters are flawed yet relatable. This script doesn't just paint a character with broad strokes, instead they're nuanced human beings with believable strengths and weaknesses. At the end of the day, we are more than just our choices if we can learn to grow from them."

The story follows Della, a conservative, competitive baker in North Carolina who finds herself in a dilemma when asked to bake a cake for the same-sex wedding of her best friend's daughter. Della's faith and beliefs are put to the test as she struggles to reconcile her personal views with the needs of her business and her love for the couple.

The play deals with mature themes and includes content that may not be suitable for all audiences. However, it is a deeply human story that explores the struggles we face in our relationships with one another and the difficult decisions we sometimes have to make.

"I am very proud of this production," said Danielle Varner, managing director of the Springer. "Our director, Rebecca, and the cast and the crew have put a lot of effort into making their performances feel human, not just personalities on a page. Whether it's decisions to make, family to please or faith to follow, everyone will be able to identify with someone on that stage or recognize a trait in someone they know."

"The play involves issues of faith, love and community that are alive in today's society," said Paul Pierce, the Springer's producing artistic director. "As the characters seek common ground, they all learn something new that makes their lives fuller and richer," said Pierce. "With an adult theme best suited for ages 16 and older, the characters are lovable and intelligent and the challenges they face are universal, illuminating - and frequently - laugh-out-loud funny. This is a profound comedy with a brain and a big heart."

Tickets are available via the website springeroperahouse.org, or by contacting the box office by phone at (706) 327-3688 or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.