Sketchworks Comedy to Present GREASE Parody VAPE THE MUSICAL at The Village Theatre in October

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's longest running sketch comedy group, will be bringing their acclaimed parody of "Grease" - titled "Vape the Musical" - to The Village Theatre (349 Decatur Street SE) on October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Performances start at 8pm (house opens at 7:30pm).

"Vape the Musical" takes a modern, comedic look at the classic musical "Grease" by parodying some of its more abrupt plot points and outdated themes. "Vape" is the 2018 winner of the Broadway World Atlanta "Best New Work" (non-professional) Award. Additionally, after a two-and-a-half-year legal battle, "Vape" was officially declared a parody of "Grease" in Federal Court by Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York.

The idea to parody "Grease" came after several members of Sketchworks Comedy attended a live performance. "Afterwards, we talked about how loose the plot is and how misogynistic the story is in general. We thought it was ripe to parody," says "Vape" director Casey Holloway. "Grease" rightsholders did not agree, and served Sketchworks Comedy with a cease and desist ten days before a scheduled 2019 run at AsylumNYC in New York City. Rather than walk away, Sketchworks co-owners Brian Troxell and Julie Shaer decided to fight. They filed a lawsuit in federal court defending their right to free speech.

"It was absolutely ridiculous," says Brian Troxell, referring to the cease and desist. "It was such a violation of our right to parody, we really felt we had no choice but to fight back." Sketchworks co-owner Julie Shaer added, "There were No Guarantees when we sued them. They're a big organization with a lot of resources and we're a sketch comedy company. But we felt this was an important fight. Not only for us and "Vape" but for future parodies and satires by other comedians.

"I was naturally delighted with the outcome (of the lawsuit) and am very happy "Vape" will be back making audiences laugh again," says writer Catie Hogan. "We've had so much support during this whole process, I am thrilled we're able to move forward."

"VAPE" CREDITS

Casey Holloway - Director Gamble - Musical Director

Catie Hogan - Writer Sketchworks Comedy - Producer

MORE ABOUT SKETCHWORKS COMEDY

Through sold out live shows and hilarious online videos, Sketchworks Comedy has been making audiences laugh with the finest sketch comedy since 2001. Different from unscripted improvisational comedy, sketch comedy involves developing original scenes and scenarios which are written and rehearsed before being performed. Our team of experienced (and funny) comedic actors, writers, and filmmakers are among the top working professionals in the industry.

Shows (excluding kid and teen shows) are not generally suitable for children under 16, and people with no sense of humor. Sketchworks Comedy also conducts classes in sketch writing, sketch acting as well as one-on-one coaching.

Sketchworks Comedy is produced by owners Julie Shaer and Brian Troxell.

Contact Sketchworks Comedy today to learn about our live shows, online content, classes and workshops, summer kids and teens camps, as well as corporate and private events. Find out why Sketchworks Comedy audiences return again and again. Visit www.sketchworkscomedy.com

TICKET INFORMATION

"Vape" tickets are available for purchase via Freshtix:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192984®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freshtix.com%2Forganizations%2Fsketchworks?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets will also be available at The Village Theatre box office.

Tickets are available at $20 until September 15. After that date, tickets will be $29.

The Village Theatre is located at 349 Decatur St. SE, Suite L, Atlanta, Ga 30312

Follow Sketchworks Comedy:

www.facebook.com/sketchworkscomedy

www.twitter.com/sketchworks

www.instagram.com/sketchworkscomedy/

www.youtube.com/user/sketchworks