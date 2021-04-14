Savannah Philharmonic To Perform Family Friendly Concert in June

The Savannah Philharmonic will be closing its 2020/21 season in style with an outdoor pops concert on Father's Day.

The event will be held Sunday, June 20 on the amphitheater lawn of the Metal Building at Kehoe Iron Works/Trustees' Garden. The grounds will open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-concert activities and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Before the concert, kids of all ages (or kids at heart) will have fun creating their own instruments with the help of the Telfair Museums, and local food trucks will be on site so the whole crew can enjoy a treat.

In case it rains, the event will move inside The Metal Building. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. Tickets are $10 each.

Executive Director Amy Williams says "Phil the Garden" is a fitting way to celebrate the season.

"Music is such a happy and joyous way to connect with the community," Williams says. "The Savannah Philharmonic aspires to be the 'Soundtrack of Savannah.' This idea symbolizes how we are interweaving and connecting with our community through music. 'Phil the Garden' will be another great example of our collective mission. We're thrilled to present the full orchestra again with Music & Artistic Director Keitaro Harada at the podium. We're also incredibly grateful for our partnership with Telfair Museums, as well as our fans, donors and vendors - the Savannah community is remarkable. We invite everyone to join us for this celebratory concert."

Harada says he is looking forward to leading the orchestra for this end-of-season bash.

"All of our concerts are fun, but I'm especially excited about this one," Harada says. "It's going to be full of music you know and love. From the 'William Tell Overture' to 'Stars and Stripes Forever,' you'll be tapping your toes and smiling big when you hear these familiar pieces. If you've never been to one of our concerts before, please come on out. It'll be casual, you can have a treat from the food truck, and I promise we're all going to have a good time together."

Tickets are available at SavannahPhilharmonic.org.