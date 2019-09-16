Ring In 2020 With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra At City Springs

Enjoy the resonating sounds of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at City Springs as you ring in the 2020 New Year. For a second year, New Year's Eve revelers in Sandy Springs can celebrate with the internationally acclaimed Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing in Byers Theatre under the direction of conductor Stephen Mulligan.

The evening is made more memorable with a newly added pre-concert, VIP dinner. The menu includes sea salt, herb and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, paired with an arugula salad; garlic spiked green beans, smashed potatoes, a build-your-own pasta station, and finished with macaroons and cannolis. Separate from the pre-concert meal, there will be a sweet opportunity to welcome the New Year with the "Decadent Dessert" offering during intermission or after the performance.

"Our inaugural New Year's Eve was celebrated among a sold-out house, creating an exciting energy. We are thrilled to have the Atlanta Symphony return and expand the evening's festivities, as City Springs continues to host memorable events for the community," said Shaun Albrechtson, Executive Director for the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Reserved tickets for the 8 p.m. ASO performance are $60-$75.00 per seat. VIP Tickets, which include the pre-concert dinner, are $150.00. The Decadent Dessert can be added for $20.20 per person. All performance tickets include one complementary beverage. To purchase tickets, including food options, go online at www.citysprings.com





