Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Actor's Express in Atlanta

Suzan-Lori Park's Topdog/Underdog is currently running at Actor's Express in Atlanta through April 19. Take a look at photos from the production, directed by Eric J. Little.

Lincoln and Booth, African-American brothers, were named by their father as a sick joke. The two hustle for work, one to the tune of Three-Card Monte and the other working as Abraham Lincoln at an arcade. Cast in a life of poverty and violence, the legacy of their namesakes on their backs, these brothers battle more than mere sibling rivalry.

The production stars Lamar K. Cheston as Booth and Aaron Goodson as Lincoln. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit here.

Photo Credit: Saturnblu Productions

Left to right: Aaron Goodson as “Lincoln”; Lamar K. Cheston as “Booth” Front to back: Aaron Goodson as “Lincoln”; Lamar K. Cheston as “Booth” Left to right: Aaron Goodson as “Lincoln”; Lamar K. Cheston as “Booth” Front to back: Aaron Goodson as “Lincoln”; Lamar K. Cheston as “Booth” Left to right: Aaron Goodson as “Lincoln”; Lamar K. Cheston as “Booth”

