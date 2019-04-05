Photo Flash: Inside The Springer's Production Of DRIVING MISS DAISY

Apr. 5, 2019  

The Springer Opera House is proud to present Driving Miss Daisy, April 4 - 14 in McClure Theatre at the Springer. Under the direction of Christopher Owen, Producing Artistic Director of the Virginia Shakespeare Festival in Williamsburg, Driving Miss Daisy concludes the 2018-19 Studio II Series at the Springer.

Driving Miss Daisy is a timeless, searing, funny, and ultimately hopeful meditation on race relations in America told through the complex relationship between two of popular culture's most enduring characters. When Daisy Werthan, a widowed, 72-year-old Jewish woman living in midcentury Atlanta, is deemed too old to drive, her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African American man, to serve as her chauffeur. What begins as a troubled and hostile pairing, soon blossoms into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them. Their iconic tale of pride, ch! anging times and the transformative power of friendship has warmed the hearts of millions worldwide. Driving Miss Daisy has become one of the most beloved American stories of the late twentieth century.

Driving Miss Daisy stars Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn, and Robert Briscoe Evans as Boolie Werthan.

Studio II Series - McClure Theatre

April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 at 7:30PM & April 7 and 14 at 2:30PM

Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Robert Briscoe Evans as Boolie Werthan

Robert Briscoe Evans as Boolie Werthan, Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan

Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn, Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan

Robert Briscoe Evans as Boolie Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Robert Briscoe Evans as Boolie Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn

Judy Leavell as Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy as Hoke Colburn



