Out of Box Creator to Present the Grand Opening of The Creator's Den

Out of Box Creator will present the Grand Opening of The Creator's Den, a vibrant new space designed to inspire collaboration, imagination, and community among artists of all kinds. The launch will take place as part of the Marietta Artists Guild Holiday Open House and Sale at the Artisan Resource Center (ARC) — a weekend-long celebration of art, creativity, and connection.

Located inside the ARC, The Creator's Den joins more than 20 studios spanning painting, glass, textiles, filmmaking, woodturning, special effects, pottery, jewelry, and more. Visitors are invited to explore the creative pulse of Marietta's artist community, meet local makers, enjoy refreshments, and discover classes and collaborations happening throughout the center.

“We wanted to create a space that celebrates imagination — a place where art, theatre, and collaboration live side by side,” said Carolyn Choe, Creative Director at Out of Box Creator. “The Creator's Den isn't just a room. It's a reminder that creativity belongs to everyone, at every stage.”

The Creator's Den reflects Out of Box's ongoing evolution — from theatre to creative hub — extending its mission beyond the stage into a space where artistry and community intersect. Designed in rich tones of navy, teal, and pistachio, the Den invites conversation, experimentation, and shared inspiration.