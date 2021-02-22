New Staff Member Joins Elm Street to Focus on Volunteerism and Events

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village in Downtown Woodstock has named Camille Whitlow as their new Events & Volunteer Coordinator. The position focuses heavily on volunteer efforts for the non-profit arts organization as well as the variety of events offered throughout the year.

"Camille has an immense amount of experience in both the arts, large events, and volunteer support," Executive Director Christopher Brazelton explains. "As the organization grows, Camille is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to help our volunteers in that growth and welcome more people to our volunteer community. It is fun to see some of her ideas already come to fruition!"

Whitlow is new to Georgia and Elm Street, having recently moved from Texas. While in Texas, she received her Masters in Non-Profit Management and worked on staff with the National MS Society and the American Heart Association. At both organizations, her primary role was helping volunteers and programs to manage some of the biggest events those organizations produce nationwide. "I choose to work with volunteers because I believe they are the greatest humans on the planet and I work in the arts because our existence would be meaningless without them," Camille says. "I'm so glad I can now combine my passion for both of these things into my work."

Elm Street relies heavily on the help and support of their volunteer base, who they call Visionaries because of their significance to the vision of the organization. Visionaries are able to take part in any stage of the production process, create memorable moments for patrons as part of the Lantern Series outdoor concerts on the Elm Street Event Green, and will have even more opportunities to get plugged in with the opening of the Reeves House visual arts center in the spring. Brazelton adds that "We not only are excited for her to be on staff, but thrilled for our current and new volunteers to come - they are in good hands."

Those interested in volunteering with Elm Street can learn more and sign up to receive additional information at the following link: https://elmstreetarts.org/get-involved/.