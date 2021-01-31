Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Macon Little Theatre Presents SOCIAL DISTANCED SWEETHEARTS

Performances run February 12-28, 2021.

Jan. 31, 2021  

Macon Little Theatre has announced that it will be presenting a virtual show, Social Distanced Sweethearts, throughout February.

The second presentation from MLT's brand new acting company, Social Distanced Sweethearts is a collection of monologues and performances all about love, relationships, and human interactions.

100% of the tickets sold go directly toward Macon Little Theatre returning to full production as soon as safely possible.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.maconlittletheatre.org/.


