Article Pixel Mar. 15, 2020  
MOS Postpones Lord Nelson Mass â€“ F.J. Haydn

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19), next weekend's performance of Lord Nelson Mass - F.J. Haydn is postponed. The updated concert date and details will be publicized as soon as they are known.

Ticket holders for Lord Nelson Mass may use their March 22nd tickets for admission to the rescheduled performance. Alternately, Lord Nelson Mass tickets may be donated back to MOS or may be returned for a refund. Please remember the organization as well as the entire arts community will likely suffer financially during these unprecedented times.

If a donation receipt or refund is needed, please contact the MOS office at 770.594.7974, staff@mosingers.com, or by replying to this email.




