Lunar Vacation Collaborate with Atlanta Braves on New Single 'Tom'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Decatur, GA-based band Lunar Vacation will release their fearless sophomore album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire next month, and now they share another single from the forthcoming record.

“Tom” is a song that lyricist/vocalist/guitarist Gep Repasky began writing many years ago and was initially named after Tom Schwartz, of Vanderpump Rules / Scandoval fame. "After revisiting the song years later, I decided to make it less serious and revise some of the lyrics. It ended up being about unrequited ‘love’ between me and a coworker who I didn’t know was gay,” shares Gep. “Tom” is a blinding pop song, filled with the possibilities that a crush engenders, even though it began as a song about trying to emulate a reality TV villain’s maddening, happy-go-lucky approach to even the most dire situations. Listen to the song and watch its John J. Andrews-directed and animated video HERE.

On August 7, at the Atlanta Braves vs. Brewers game, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will have the chance to receive a 7" vinyl record of “Tom.” Braves pitcher Spencer Strider hand-selected his three favorite Atlanta bands – Lunar Vacation, plus Trash Panda and Dinner Time – to collaborate with, and each will have 5,000 vinyl available for giveaway at the game. Strider says, “I remember exactly when and where I first heard Lunar Vacation—that’s how immediately they became one of my favorite groups. When I learned they were from Atlanta, it exponentially increased the enjoyment I derive from their music. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have followed their maturation and growth from the beginning.”

“Tom” follows the previously released singles “Sick” and “Set The Stage,” the latter of which received a Finn Wolfhard-directed music video.

Lunar Vacation just wrapped up a tour supporting Vacations, and will continue to tour with the likes of Manchester Orchestra, and Thrice. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire – produced by Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Toro y Moi, Of Montreal) and out September 13th on Keeled Scales – is the product of a band who grew up together as childhood friends but have since become something deeper and more profound. Now living under the same roof and having overcome life-threatening challenges together, Lunar Vacation have grown as best friends, homemakers, and a band, having learned to trust their instincts, as well as each other. “Our last album was super produced, manicured,” guitarist and vocalist Maggie Geeslin (she/her) says. “This one’s organic. We embraced mistakes; it made the work even better.” In other words: everything matters, everything’s fire.

Lunar Vacation Tour Dates

Sep 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Criminal Records (In-store performance)

Sep 14 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Oct 30 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Oct 31 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 2 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

Nov 4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Nov 7 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo~

Nov 8 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~

Nov 9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Nov 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre~

Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium~

Nov 15 - San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park~

Nov 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas~

Nov 17 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre~

Nov 19 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom~

Nov 20 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center~

Nov 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (The Stuffing)~

Nov 23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern~

~with Manchester Orchestra & Thrice

^ with Thrice

Tracklisting

1. Sick

2. Set the Stage

3. Tom

4. Erase All The B’s

5. Bitter

6. Fantasy

7. Just for Today

8. Better Luck

9. You Shouldn't Be

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

Comments