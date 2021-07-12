Live and Indoor Concert of CHESS to be Presented at The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

Nearly seventeen months have passed since the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre has packed its house with an indoor event. With the reopening of venues around the nation, the Anderson Theatre is celebrating its return to form with CHESS, a concert which has not been seen in Atlanta in over twenty years. Often viewed as a metaphor for the Cold War, CHESS is a globe-trotting rock opera that follows two chess competitors as they battle each other to the top. Along the way, they are met with love, espionage, betrayal, and life-altering revelations. This summer concert will also feature the largest cast ever assembled on the Anderson Theatre stage.

In the spring of 2021, the Anderson Theatre launched the second season of its musicals-in-concert series. Two concerts, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and NINE, were filmed live and released to streaming platforms. Jono Davis, the theatre's managing director, adds, "We had a blast putting our concerts on film. Reuniting as artists after several long months was cathartic and good for the soul. The only missing piece was a live audience and, fortunately, CHESS will be our gateway to live and indoor events again!"

Maxim Gukhman stars as Anatoly, the Russian chess competitor, and is thrilled for audiences to experience this concert. "The score! The music is incredible and features epic songs and hummable melodies like "One Night in Bangkok" and "I Know Him So Well". Many people don't know it's written by Tim Rice and members of ABBA!"

"CHESS offers us three individuals, each an exceptionality in their own right, in pursuit of freedom and victory. It is about the choices - life or death, win or lose, love or leave - that each one of them are forced to make on their journey," notes director Lilliangina Quiñones. "With the game as the ultimate Cold War metaphor, we find ourselves in a story that illuminates the resilience and tenacity of the human spirit amidst unbeatable odds. This is a much-needed reminder as we transition from a time of deep personal and national crisis to a triumphant return to live storytelling."

CHESS stars Kylie Brown* as Florence, Maxim Gukhman* as Anatoly, Juan Carlos Unzueta as Freddie, and Diany Rodriguez* as The Arbiter. The cast is rounded out with Atlanta favorites, Stuart Schleuse, Mary Nye Bennett, Skyler Brown, Matthew Morris, Kayla Furie, Nat Curry, Sammy Fossum, Tecia Chavez, Christy Baggett, Eugene Bois, Liz Campbell*, Jono Davis, George Deavours, Eddie Estrada, Arianna Hardaway, Hannah Lake, Jillian Melko, Daniel Pino, Fatimah Pounds, Angela C. Rodriguez, Jacob Valleroy, and Megan Zhang. This concert is directed by Lilliangina Quiñones, music directed by Chris Brent Davis, and choreographed by Paige McCormick.

Learn more at www.AndersonTheatre.org.