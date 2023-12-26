Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Atlanta Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre 36%

Anthony Rodriguez - ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Aurora Theatre 32%

Tyrone Jackson - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 12%

Kathleen Bertrand - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Karla Harris - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Rhonda Thomas - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 25%

Stephanie Gore - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 23%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Kari Twyman - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 10%

Heather Schutz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Michael Short - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 7%

Janie Young - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

Shannon Champion - DAMN YANKEES - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Adriahna Arno, Joy Woods, & Team - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Kenneth Jones and Alexis Webb - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Katie Ledford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 15%

Precious West - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

Atarius Armstrong - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

Tyler Sarkis - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

David Rossetti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Brian Jordan Jr - THE WIZ - True Colors 6%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Kari Twyman - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 5%

PRECIOUS WEST - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Candy McLellan - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Tre Floyd - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 3%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Precious West - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 24%

Maggie verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 14%

Chelsie Correll - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Andrew Autry - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 9%

Shelsy Tity - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Kyle Eason - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 6%

Lauren Casola - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Amy Cain - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 5%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 5%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

Lauren Casola & Stephanie Cheversia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Lauren Casola - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 18%

Jay Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Alan Yeong - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 9%

Alan Yeong - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Jay Reynolds - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

April Carswell - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 7%

Cole Spivia - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

JARROD BARNES - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 5%

Alan Yeong - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Alan Yeong - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Cole Spivia - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Tyler Ogburn - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Cole Spivia - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Kat Dezell - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Katarina Kristensen - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Jordan Hermitt - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

JEN J. MADISON - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 2%

Cole Spivia - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Jarrod Barnes - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jeff Cone - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - City springs theatre company 65%

MARLEY WAS DEAD TO BEGIN WITH - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 17%

LONG AGO AND ONLY ONCE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 11%

LORE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 17%

Sylvia Haynie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 12%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 11%

Keri Twyman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Zach Stolz - MATILDA - Woodstock Arts 8%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 7%

Rachel Rudd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Charlie Miller - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 4%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Cathe Hall Payne - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Scott Rousseau - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Michael Stewart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Kenneth Jones - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 18%

Paul Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

David Rossetti/Candy McLellan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

Paul Conroy - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

QUINN XAVIER HERNANDEZ - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Clifton Guterman - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jessica De Maria - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Katie Chambers - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN - Aurora Theatre 1%

Jennifer Acker - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 17%

Scott King - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 15%

James Crisp Jr. - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 12%

JP Haynie - THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Brian Wittenberg - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 10%

Zac Phelps - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 4%

Ane Mulligan - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Player's Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Christine Anderson Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Amber Brown - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Joanie McElroy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Tyson White - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 1%

Hanna Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Bill Andrews - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Rodney Johnson - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Rick Adams - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

Wally & Jeannie Hinds - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Cathe Payne - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Jan Jensen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

Lindsay Bytof - THE MINOTAUR - Theatre Arts Guild 1%

Barry West - 4 OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Blair Sanders - TWELFTH NIGHT FLIPPED - Live Arts Theatre 0%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 12%

Heidi McKerley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 11%

Paul Pierce - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House, Columbus, GA 9%

AMANDA WASHINGTON - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 7%

Kate Bergstrom - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

Rebecca Gossett - THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

Rebecca Wear - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 6%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 5%

Melissa Foulger - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

JL Reed - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Justin Ball - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 5%

Tinashe Kajese Bolden - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 4%

Eric J. Little - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Rodney Johnson - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Becca Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Amber McGinnis - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jemma Alix Levy - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 2%

Tim Stoltenberg & Matt Torney - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Matt Torney - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 16%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 12%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 12%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act3 Productions 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 8%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 5%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 3%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 3%

XANADU - Act3 Productions 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Woodstock Arts 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 2%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild At Sugar Hill 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

CATS - City springs theatre company 12%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 4%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 2%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 1%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 0%

POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 29%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 26%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 14%

Taylor Sorrell - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 7%

Bradley Rudy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Lee Moragn - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 6%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Lee Morgan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 14%

David Reingold - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Mike Woods - CATS - City springs theatre company 9%

TONI STERLING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

D. CONNOR McVEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 7%

David Reingold - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Mary Parker - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

MARANDA DEBUSK - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Kevin Frazier - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

TONI STERLING - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

TONI STERLING - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Toni Sterling - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Michael Carver - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Beate M. Czogalla - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Michael Carver - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Rochelle Denise Riley - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 2%

David Reingold - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Queshan Hayes - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 2%

Ben Rawson - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Ben Rawson - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Ben Rawson - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 1%

Michael Carver - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Michael Carver - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 20%

Nestor Jaenz - AVENUE Q - Macon Little Theatre 15%

Laura Voss - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 14%

Cory Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Barbara Macko - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Laura Voss - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Brian Osborne - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Paul Tate - XANADU - Act3 Productions 6%

Avery Britt and Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Kathy Burazynski - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 17%

Ann-Carol Pence - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 13%

ASHLEY PRINCE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

Alli Reindhart - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

S. Renee Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Ann-Carol Pence - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

BUCKY MOTTER - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Holt McCarley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

AMANDA WANSA MORGAN - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Dell Phillips - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 4%

Ann-Carol Pence - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

John-Michael d'Haviland - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse 17%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 10%

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 8%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 6%

XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 4%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

PETER PAN - Lolek’s story tellers 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 19%

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 10%

CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 2%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company 45%

DELI - Lionheart Theatre Company 25%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 16%

VLADIMIR'S DINER - LOLEK'S STORYTELLERS - Lolek’s productions 14%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 39%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 20%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 18%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 11%

BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 7%

PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 3%

FLEX AT LINCOLN CENTER - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 16%

Lillian Coughlin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 11%

Heather Coy (Belle) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Hope Weisheit - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 6%

Max Posilero - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 5%

Bryan Avila - HAIR - Theatre Macon 5%

Chas Pridgen (Fred) - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Spencer Maddox - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 4%

Bekah Medford - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Hamilton - HAIR - Theatre Macon 3%

Samantha Marie Kuzian - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Hannah Marie Smith - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Hailee Zuniga - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Kayla Perry - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 2%

Caroline Kirk - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Sophie Decker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Alex Williams - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

Jalisa Jordan - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Branden Hembree - XANADU - Act3 Productions 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

Joy Woods - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 1%

Karastyn Bibb - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 1%

Jackson Trent - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Christian Sharp - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 10%

Wendell Scott - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Christian Becerra - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springer Opera House 7%

Spencer Dean - CATS - City springs theatre company 7%

Marliss Ameia - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

RUSSELL SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Anna Dvorak - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Bethany Irby - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Kayla Furie - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Mary Nye Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Blake Fountain - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

NIKO CARLEO - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

Dustin Presley - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Michael Joshua Williams - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

George Lovett - THE WIZ - True Colors 2%

CHRISTINA LEIDEL - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 2%

Max Walls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Brad Raymond - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

James Allen McCune - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Max Walls - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Harry Francis - CATS - City springs theatre company 2%

Christian Magby - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kendra Johnson - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Ben Thorpe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 21%

Maggie Verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 14%

Rhede Haley-Simpson - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 13%

Annie Sinatra - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Susan Goodwin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 5%

Addie Tavormina - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Megan Cleary Jurkovic - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Dean Coutris - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Michael Short - QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Amy Arnold - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Casey Cudmore - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Abby Hodges - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Barbara Macko - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Elliott Young - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Jackson Trent - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 1%

Aris Averkiou - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 1%

Thomas Jenkins - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Libby Williams - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 1%

Donna Chalmers - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 1%

Susan Goodwin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Daphne King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

Ben Delheim - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Topher Payne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 10%

SHANNON MURPHY - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 7%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Skyler Brown - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 5%

YINGLING ZHU - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Vanna Pilgrim - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 5%

Sofia Palmero - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Patrick Hamilton - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

SEKOU LAIDLOW - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

PARRIS SARTER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Sparkle Morton - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

CAROLYN COOK - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

Dan Reichard - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 3%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Matthew Busch - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Marcello Audino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Sarah Hofaker - HAMLET - ACT1 Theatre 2%

Christin Ivy - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 2%

John Romanski - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Jessie Kuipers - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

JAMES YI - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 1%

Andrew Benator - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 17%

LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 12%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 11%

THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 9%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 3%

FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Woodstock Arts 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 1%

YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 16%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 9%

KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 8%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 8%

I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 7%

THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 6%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 5%

ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 5%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 5%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

DEAR JOHN - Tre’s Place 2%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Tre’s Place 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 23%

JP Haynie - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Lisa Sherouse Riley - MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 18%

Sean Newman & Marty Wallis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Mike Clotfelter - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Tanya Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Angie Short - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Stephanie McDonald, Adriahna Arno, Charlie McDonald, & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Christine Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Alyssa Paduano & Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Dave Conley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 14%

Matthew Swindell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 9%

SEAMUS BOURNE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 8%

Kelley Tighe - CATS - City springs theatre company 8%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

STEPHANIE BUSING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 6%

Tanya Orellana - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Bobby Johnston - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

BAILEY McCLURE FRANK - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Ash Bingham - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Julie Ray - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SEAMUS M. BOURNE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Shannon Robert - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - ROOTED - Horizon Theatre 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Bobby Johnston - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Raquel M. Jackson - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Nestor Jaenz - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 21%

Adam Jarrard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 15%

Elliott Wall - HAIR - Theatre Macon 14%

Charles Bedell - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Matthew Snurkowski - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 6%

Tim hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Matthew Snurkowski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Charlie Miller - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Charlie Miller - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Jeffrey Liu & Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

Kate Hoang - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 12%

JEREMIAH DAVISON - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Jeremiah L. Davison - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

Daniel Terry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Daniel Pope - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

Brady Brown - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

TYEHIMBA SHABAZZ & CHRIS LANE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 5%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 4%

MIKEALA FRASER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Sharath Patel - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Anna Lee & Daniel Pope - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

Mikaela Fraser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Mikaela Fraser - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Amari Hicks - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Becca & Michael Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Brady Brown - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Dan Bauman - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. & Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 16%

Laura Ashlynn Pridgen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Tim hinojosa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Katie Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 7%

Alex Self - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Alexis Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 4%

Jim Dailey - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 4%

Bekah Medford - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Sophia Wells - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

Brian Barnett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 3%

Allison Pratt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Matilda McGuinness - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 2%

Bianca Dixon - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Tyler Stella - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 2%

Charles Bohanan - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Loren Collins - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Mitchell Witcher - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Andrew Goodall - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Jacquie Bosma - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Remelie Heide - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%

Lily Bourgeault - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Alex Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Mercedes Walker Cuthpert - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

JR McCall - XANADU - Act3 Productions 1%

Jennifer Waldman Gross - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

Tina Fears - THE WIZ - True Colors 6%

EMMA JEAN SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 5%

Russell Scott - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Caty Bergmark - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Isa Martinez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Latrice Pace - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Kiaosha McGoughy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta's New Theater in the Square 4%

MEGAN K. HILL - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 4%

Ane Mulligan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Jacob Ryan Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Jalise Wilson - CATS - Aurora Theatre 3%

Candy McLellan - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Janine Ayn - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Jessenia Ingram - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 3%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jordan Patrick - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

KEVIN HARRY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 3%

Kristine Reese - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Alexandria Joy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Cory Phelps - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

India Tyree - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kayce Grogan Wallace - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Rose Seton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Gabby Sowell - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 18%

Walker Davis - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 16%

Blake Fountain - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

September Carter - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 6%

Michael Short - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Elizabeth Coats - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Olivia Schaperjohn - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Justin Collins - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Emily Sterner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Michael Short - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Steve Silverio - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Jamilyn Joy Upchurch - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Spencer King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Nancy Powell - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - The New Depot Players 1%

Audrey Boozer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Caleb DeGuire - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

John Daly - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Lucy Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 0%

Richard O'Mark - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

ALIYA ROSE KRAAR - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 8%

Tate LeClair - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 8%

Brittani Minnieweather - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 7%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

Kelley Dixson - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 5%

Arianna Hardaway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Anthony Rodriguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

David Gregory - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

Lory Cox - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

RYAN VO - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

CAROLINE DONICA JUNG - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Marita McKee - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Stephen Ruffin - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Rhyn McLemore - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Tom Key - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Cristian Gonzales - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Asha Basha Duniani - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Jacob York - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Chris Hecke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

D Norris - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Robin Bloodworth - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Gina Rickicki - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre 37%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lionheart Theatre Company 23%

MY CLASSMATE’S AN ALIEN - Main Street Theatre 14%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 12%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 9%

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS - OnStage Atlanta 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company 27%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Springer Opera House 18%

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY - Alliance Theater 17%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS - Synchronicity Theatre 8%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 8%

STILES & DREWE’S GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Aurora Theatre 7%

PUPPET PALOOZA SATURDAYS - Stage Door Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Macon Little Theatre 21%

Theatre Macon 20%

Lionheart Theatre Company 19%

Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Act 3 Productions 6%

Woodstock Arts 5%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

OnStage Atlanta 4%

Momentum Arts 3%

Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Snellville Performing Arts 2%

School Street Playhouse 1%

Dallas Theater 1%

Merely Players Presents 1%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Live Arts Theatre 1%

Main Street Theatre 0%

Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0

