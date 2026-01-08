Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Bladow Addis - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Giselle Nisonger - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Teresa Pond - CABARET - Cyranos Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT
Best Ensemble
CABARET - Cyranos Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank Hardy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anna Cometa - CABARET - Cyranos Theater
Best Musical
CABARET - Cyranos Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
HEXED - TBA Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Annika Merkel - CABARET - Cyranos Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Wayne Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre
Best Play
A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Miller - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Eggleston - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Seth Eggleston - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Haynes - ALABAMA STORY - Anchorage Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
TBA Theatre
