Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 08, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Bladow Addis - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Giselle Nisonger - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Teresa Pond - CABARET - Cyranos Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Cyranos Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank Hardy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anna Cometa - CABARET - Cyranos Theater

Best Musical
CABARET - Cyranos Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
HEXED - TBA Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Annika Merkel - CABARET - Cyranos Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Wayne Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre

Best Play
A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Miller - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Eggleston - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Seth Eggleston - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Haynes - ALABAMA STORY - Anchorage Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
TBA Theatre

