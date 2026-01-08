Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Bladow Addis - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Giselle Nisonger - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Teresa Pond - CABARET - Cyranos Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Cyranos Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Hardy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anna Cometa - CABARET - Cyranos Theater



Best Musical

CABARET - Cyranos Theater



Best New Play Or Musical

HEXED - TBA Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Annika Merkel - CABARET - Cyranos Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Wayne Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre



Best Play

A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Miller - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Eggleston - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Seth Eggleston - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Haynes - ALABAMA STORY - Anchorage Community Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

TBA Theatre

