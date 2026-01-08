 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 08, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jennifer Jennings - KISS ME, KATE - Entr'acte

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Ford - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Bastrop Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Fontanes - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda - SWEENEY TODD - Georgetown Palace Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marc Lionetti - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House

Best Musical
MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - Filigree Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Will Martin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House

Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin - THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - Fillagree

Best Play
THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - Filigree Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Anthony - THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - The Filigree Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jason Farley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Allanah Maarteen - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Bastrop Opera House

