Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennifer Jennings - KISS ME, KATE - Entr'acte



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Ford - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Bastrop Opera House



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Holcomb - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Fontanes - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faith Castaneda - SWEENEY TODD - Georgetown Palace Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Marc Lionetti - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House



Best Musical

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - Filigree Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Will Martin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House



Best Performer In A Play

Ashley Griffin - THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - Fillagree



Best Play

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - Filigree Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Anthony - THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE - The Filigree Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jason Farley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Bastrop Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Allanah Maarteen - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Bottle Alley Theatre Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Bastrop Opera House

