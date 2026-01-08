Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamel Booth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claran LaViolette - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Forst Inn Arts Collective
Best Direction Of A Musical
Larry Marcus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin James Sievert - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective
Best Ensemble
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ally Swigert - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tom Kamenick - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
THROWING STONES AT THE SUN - Forst Inn Arts Collective
Best Performer In A Musical
Kelsey Denae - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Ethan Stokes - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Play
HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Art Stewart & Lisa Stewart - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lisa Koepsell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Eric D. Westphal - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Sheboygan Theatre Company
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos