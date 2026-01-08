Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jamel Booth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Claran LaViolette - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Direction Of A Musical

Larry Marcus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Kevin James Sievert - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ally Swigert - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tom Kamenick - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best New Play Or Musical

THROWING STONES AT THE SUN - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Performer In A Musical

Kelsey Denae - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Ethan Stokes - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre



Best Play

HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Art Stewart & Lisa Stewart - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kit Honkanen - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lisa Koepsell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Eric D. Westphal - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Sheboygan Theatre Company

