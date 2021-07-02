Horizon Theatre Company Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE Live Outside At Horizon Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Horizon is partnering with Destination Theatre to bring audiences this delightful musical, performed by high-spirited young professionals.  

Jul. 2, 2021  

Horizon Theatre Company is back live and outdoors - for families! Join us for the musical HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in Horizon's backyard.

Based on the hit children's book, this sea-faring romp starts Saturday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m., running for seven performances through Sunday, August 8.

Bring your own chairs and blankets for seating in our open-air space behind Horizon Theatre in Little Five Point/Inman Park (1083 Austin Avenue NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30307).

For information and tickets, go to https://www.horizontheatre.com/how-i-became-a-pirate/.

