Dad's Garage Offers Two Performances Of NEW YEAR'S EVE SHIZAZZLE

New Year's Eve proves to be one of the biggest and most popular shows on our calendar at Dad's Garage. This year we will host two shows: one at 7 p.m. for those who want to ring in the New Year somewhere else, and one at 10 p.m. for those that want to ring it in with us schmucks. New Year's Eve tickets always sell out fast, so place your order today! Ticket price includes a glass of champagne for our end-of-show toast.

If you are feeling especially fancy, splurge on our new "Baller Couch" - a great comfortable couch that comes with buckets of snacks and refreshments! It'll be an evening you won't forget, that is unless you have too much champagne!

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.





