DOG ACT: THE COMEDIC APOCALYPSE is Coming to Kennesaw State

Beginning on March 25, join the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies as they present the colorful story of Dog Act. First premiering in 2004 and written by Liz Duffy Adams, Dog Act is a play about survival, featuring zany characters and the relationships they build during an adventure in a future hellscape. The comedy and music built into the DNA of this exciting avant-garde play will be a captivating experience as it is presented through the theatrical talent of Kennesaw State University’s students.



Dog Act explores a fresh, tongue-in-cheek spin on the post-apocalyptic narrative, focusing on the relationships of the characters and blending savagery with comedy. The story follows Zetta Stone, a vaudeville performer, and her companion Dog as they journey to a gig in China. How they will get there is anyone's guess. The obstacles between them and the destination are just as unknown as they are ridiculous. The show features live music, quirky performances, physical comedy, and more.



Jim Davis, a faculty member at Kennesaw State University since 2007, serves as the director. Davis is drawn to the experimental, avant-garde styles of theatre, which is one of the reasons he chose to lead the Dog Act team. When casting actors for the play, Davis chose performers with a range of experience levels, from seniors to first-year students. This approach allowed students to learn from and teach each other, creating a unique dynamic within the ensemble.



The department decided to recruit a design team primarily comprised of students, showcasing the talent of our undergraduate student body. Costumes have been designed by senior Søren Tucker, lights by junior Lilliana Avant, and sound by junior Parker Rawson. The show will feature a set designed by senior Kailee Wang. These amazing student designs are complemented by the work of professional properties manager Ashley Foreman. Props play a crucial role in this show, with significant focus on a life-size Vaudeville Wagon that serves as an anchor point throughout the play. This wagon, which straddles the line between prop and set piece, is being custom-built by scene shop students.



With the combination of talent, leadership, comedy, and experimentation going into the preparations for Dog Act, there is no doubt that it will be an exciting performance to see.

