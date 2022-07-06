Christine 'The Booking Magnet' Horn Presents Booking Magnet Live Conference

Veteran actress, businesswoman, and career coach Christine Horn, popularly known as "The Booking Magnet," announces her second annual Booking Magnet Live conference, taking place this summer at the Marriott Northeast/Emory Area hotel. Running from July 15-16, esteemed industry experts, professionals, and coaches will transform, inspire, and enlighten attendees with invaluable tools, resources, and information to impact the entertainment industry through their artistry. This year, the conference will be in-person with no virtual alternative.

Booking Magnet Live provides an environment that promotes inspiration, activation, revolution, and connection. Those who attend the conference gain access to endless networking opportunities, experts willing to share their knowledge and experiences, and Christine Horn, who will initiate and cultivate their inner "booking magnets."

Actors from across the nation are encouraged to attend to bring clarity and growth to their acting career by learning:

What it takes to land roles in film and television.

How to elevate your confidence level during auditions.

How to maintain a healthy mental state while actively pursuing an acting career.

How to sustain a successful acting career at any age.

How to consistently "book the room."

Red carpet and photoshoot tips and tricks.

How to exude professionalism on set.

The event will deliver powerful and insightful speakers, some of which include:

There are two registration options:

Booking Magnet ($497) - access to all general sessions

Star ($997) - access to all general sessions, a special VIP event with Christine, lunch for both days, VIP seating, and an exclusive swag bag

There is no registration deadline, and the discounted hotel room rate ends Friday, July 1, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

To become a sponsor for the event, please visit https://forms.gle/PjDuVNwjpm5Wx4xx8.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184241®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbookingmagnetlive.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more details on the event and registration process.

Christine Horn, also known as the "The Booking Magnet," is a Lion King alumna known for her trademark smile and successfully transitioning from broadway to tv and film with impactful performances in some of the industry's biggest hits and releases, including The Good Doctor (ABC), Grey's Anatomy (ABC), The Affair (Showtime), Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures), and Black-ish (ABC). With over two decades as an accomplished award-winning actress, Christine has also had success as a music artist, author, producer, theater performer, writer, director, and life + acting coach; the latter is where she spends most of her time outside of performing. Coaching is dear to her heart as it is a way of passing the baton to new and uprising creatives and her way of giving back to the acting community that has blessed her beyond measure. As a working actress and coach, Christine shows no signs of slowing down in 2022: guest-starred on hit sitcom Kenan (NBC), reprised her recurring role on the critically-acclaimed Snowfall (FX), featured in the award-winning movie The Fallout (Warner Bros. Pictures), coaches mentees in her Hollywood Bound Actors virtual community, and working on other significant projects and endeavors throughout the rest of the year, including her upcoming role on the hit series Black Mafia Family (Starz).