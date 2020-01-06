CCCEPA/Pebblebrook Performs 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) magnet program at Pebblebrook High School presents the hit Broadway musical 9 To 5 The Musical January 30 - February 2 at the Cobb Civic Center's Anderson Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 The Musical is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The original Broadway production of 9 To 5 The Musical opened in April 2009. CCCEPA/Pebblebrook alumni Justin Patterson and Autumn Guzzardi were in the original Broadway cast of the show. CCCEPA/Pebblebrook alumnus KJ Hippensteel was in the cast of the first national tour. "It's been inspiring for our students to work on a show that included several of our grads on Broadway and in the tour. Filled with great singing and high-energy dance, our CCCEPA production showcases the skills of some of Cobb's most talented young performers, many of whom aspire to be on Broadway one day, too," said Frank Timmerman, director of the CCCEPA magnet program.

CCCEPA's double-cast production includes Julia Schick and Annie Thomas as Violet, Victoria Pardon and Alyssa Runyeon as Doralee, Elizabeth Harmon and Holly Parker as Judy, and Samuel Giron and Chase Partin as Frank Hart. Show times are Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., Jan. 31 at 8 p.m., Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is in the Cobb Civic Center complex at 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta, GA, 30060. Tickets can only be purchased through the Jennie T. Anderson Box Office by calling 770-528-8490 or on TicketMaster.com. For tickets and more information, visit andersontheatre.org.

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) is a coeducational public magnet school housed on the campus of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, just west of Atlanta. CCCEPA offers unparalleled training in Dance, Vocal Music, Drama, and Technical Theatre, complemented by a robust and innovative academic curriculum. To date, graduates of CCCEPA have been cast in 67 shows on Broadway. Applications are currently being accepted for 2020-2021 admissions. For admissions information, visit www.cccepa.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You