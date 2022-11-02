Broadway Veteran Gabriela Garcia to Hold Two Dance Masterclasses Hosted by ArtsBridge Foundation

ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its 2022-23 arts education series with two dance-centric masterclasses presented by a longtime Broadway professional.

Actress and choreographer Gabriela Garcia will lead both masterclasses on Nov. 12 starting with "Latin Theatre Dance in the Style of In The Heights" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by "Theatre Dance in the Style of Chicago The Musical" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

As part of the cast of "Chicago The Musical" on Broadway for over 10 years, along with several decades as a professional dancer and performer, Garcia is bringing all of her greatest passions to Atlanta for the first time.

"Both of these sessions are about playing, having fun and trying something new," said Garcia. "We're going to experiment with style while learning dance vocabulary and movement for aspiring stage performers or anyone who just loves to move with the music."

The morning class is geared to grades eight through 12, while the afternoon is presented for high school grades nine through 12. Advance online registration is available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/masterclasses with the sessions priced at $35 for participants and $15 for observers. For true dance enthusiasts who can't resist training coming straight from Broadway, students can take advantage of a limited offer "bundle deal" and register for both classes for $50. Whether or not registrants are musical theatre enthusiasts, these classes have something to offer anyone who loves to dance.

"We are so excited to have someone of Gabriela's caliber and expertise, while also providing students with a fascinating peek into her own Broadway and film career," said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. "Beginner students will enjoy an introductory exploration of Latin dance styles from Broadway favorites 'In The Heights' and 'West Side Story' during the midday session.

"The afternoon session provides a fantastic opportunity for students to delve into Bob Fosse's signature style and moves from 'Chicago The Musical' that will have students hip-rolling, pigeon-toeing and doing plenty of jazz hands," added Lenhart.

Both Nov. 12 masterclasses mark the first time Garcia will bring her extensive musical theatre, film, TV and international touring repertoire to students in Georgia. The Mexican-born veteran performer has not only performed on multiple stages around the world, but has made it part of her mission to bring the rich history of Latin culture to other countries like Austria, Germany, Sweden and China through her international classes.

"These sessions are also about coming together in diversity, inviting participants to find an outlet to play," said Garcia. "Exposure to arts opens up awareness, lines of creativity and discovery of how we express emotion-who knows what you'll discover about yourself through dance."

Garcia is also the co-founder and director of the nonprofit R.Evolución Latina, created to activate individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change.

"Gabriela's organization and ArtsBridge Foundation share a common mission to make a difference and inspire young people through the arts," said Lenhart. "This is an outstanding and affordable way for Georgia high school students to learn from Gabriela's international experience and passion for dance."

ArtsBridge Foundation's overall lineup of arts education programming is available to K-12 students, teachers and parents through field trips, masterclasses and professional development offerings. Created 15 years ago as the nonprofit education division of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, ArtsBridge Foundation engages over 30,000 students annually with subjects spanning music, math, dance, science, live theatre, literature, social studies and poetry.

Performances include regional and internationally renowned tour companies, singers, dancers, artists and actors, each engaging youth with age-appropriate content. In line with ArtsBridge Foundation's commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.), the organization offers a Financial Aid Subsidy that provides admission and bus transportation subsidies to Title I and schools in need. Each performance has 2,750 seats available.

The complete 2022-2023 ArtsBridge Foundation lineup is listed below, with more description and registration details available online via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs, or for more information or to register by phone, call ArtsBridge Foundation at 770-916-2805. ArtsBridge Foundation may announce more offerings during the season-visit the website for the most current schedule.

· Latin Theatre Dance - In the Heights, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (grades 8-12) $15/35

· Theatre Dance - Chicago, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (grades 9-12) $15/$35

· How to Audition for Theatre, TV & Film, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre Song - Opera, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre - Puppetry Arts, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 6-12) $15/$35

· Musical Theatre - Drama #Mood, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon (grades 1-5 and 6-8) $15/$35

Professional development options include:

· Theatre: Inside-n-Out, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (grades nine through 12) $125. Group rates are available via www.ArtsBridgeGA.org.

Field Trips include:

· Beauty and the Beast by Atlanta Ballet 2, Feb 16 at 11 a.m. (grades K-6) $10

· Llama Llama LIVE!, Feb. 21 at 10:15 a.m. and noon (grades Pre-K to first) $10

· Candide by The Atlanta Opera, March 2 at 7 p.m. (grades 6-12) Free

To access the Financial Aid Subsidy application, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/financial-aid.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, masterclasses, and the four-time Southeast Emmy Award-wining annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 412,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.