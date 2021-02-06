Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Atlanta Opera Streams Circus-Themed PAGLIACCI

The production runs as part of the 2020-21 Molly Blank Big Tent Series.

Feb. 6, 2021  
Atlanta Opera is streaming a circus-themed production of Pagliacci, as part of the 2020-21 Molly Blank Big Tent Series.

The circus performers in Pagliacci grapple with tragedy and question boldly whether they must perform despite heartbreak and ruin.

In The Atlanta Opera's completely new fall production of Leoncavallo's verismo classic, audiences enter a dystopian world where artists question their ability to perform, distance separates loved ones, and a play-within-a-play exposes a great betrayal.

Does art imitate life? Or does life imitate art?

Performed in Italian with English supertitles

Composer: Ruggero Leoncavallo
Librettist: Ruggero Leoncavallo
Premiere Date: May 21, 1892, Teatro Dal Verme, Milan

Learn more at https://www.atlantaopera.org/performance/pagliacci/.


