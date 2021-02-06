Atlanta Opera Streams Circus-Themed PAGLIACCI

Atlanta Opera is streaming a circus-themed production of Pagliacci, as part of the 2020-21 Molly Blank Big Tent Series.

The circus performers in Pagliacci grapple with tragedy and question boldly whether they must perform despite heartbreak and ruin.

In The Atlanta Opera's completely new fall production of Leoncavallo's verismo classic, audiences enter a dystopian world where artists question their ability to perform, distance separates loved ones, and a play-within-a-play exposes a great betrayal.

Does art imitate life? Or does life imitate art?

Performed in Italian with English supertitles

Composer: Ruggero Leoncavallo

Librettist: Ruggero Leoncavallo

Premiere Date: May 21, 1892, Teatro Dal Verme, Milan

Learn more at https://www.atlantaopera.org/performance/pagliacci/.