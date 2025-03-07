Atlanta Fringe Festival Returns With Extended Schedule in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Atlanta Fringe Festival celebrates its 13th year with its most expansive schedule yet. For the first time in its history, the festival will add an extra week of performances, now set to take place across 10 local venues from May 27 – June 8. 80 performance groups from across the United States, as well as an international act and numerous busker performers, will comprise a robust schedule of more than 400 performances over the two-week festival.

“This year’s Fringe Festival is our most daring venture yet,” said Atlanta Fringe Festival Executive Director Diana Brown, “We’ve added a second week for 2025, doubling our number of performances and attracting more international acts than ever before. Atlanta Fringe Festival isn’t just about pushing artistic boundaries — it’s about bringing people together. Our city thrives on creativity, and this festival is a place where artists and audiences connect, celebrate, and inspire each other. We’re proud to showcase bold, original performances that reflect the heart and soul of Atlanta.”

Known for genre-spanning entertainment showcasing independent, experimental and boundary-pushing performances, the Atlanta Fringe Festival will take over storied venues around Atlanta such as 7 Stages, Dynamic El Dorado, Metropolitan Studios and Limelight Theater, as well as alternative arts spaces like The Supermarket at Otto's Apartment Hotel and Monk's Meadery. As in years past, the 13th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival will boast live performances across the theatrical spectrum, from burlesque about a champion ping-pong player to ensemble comedies, modern dance, hip-hop musicals, puppetry and magicians.

In the style of the global Fringe Festival movement, which originated with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Atlanta Fringe Festival offers an open-access platform where artists can present original and unconventional works. The festival emphasizes artist-driven work, meaning performers take creative risks and retain 100% of their ticket revenue. Per festival tradition, the companies at this year’s festival were primarily chosen through an unjuried lottery of approximately 150 global submissions, creating a dynamic lineup of artists of all backgrounds, disciplines and experience levels.

The festival schedule will also once again feature a free performance venue for family-friendly shows and activities, presented in partnership with the East Atlanta Kids Club. Kids Fringe will take place May 31 – June 1 and June 7 – 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Performances are set to include clown shows, crafts, games, a "Baby Rave" and more performances and events suitable for kids 0-12 years. Atlanta Street Fringe, a free outdoor festival presented in partnership with the Little 5 Points Business Association, will also return this year, taking place May 31 – June 1 and June 7 – 8 around Little 5 Points Village. The audience-favorite variety benefit taking place Monday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. will be themed after The Fifth Element. Five/5ths of The Fifth Element will split the classic 90's sci-fi action movie into five parts, giving each part to five wildly different performance groups, and in one night, audiences will see the most unique and supergreen re-telling of all-time with puppets, burlesque, clowning and more.

In addition to live performances, the Atlanta Fringe Festival will host an audio component: Fringe Audio. The only podcasting network of its kind on the fringe circuit, Fringe Audio will feature pieces of storytelling and radio theater – most of them world premieres – by local and national artists. Complimentary streaming at AtlantaFringe.org will begin on May 20. A $200 cash prize will be offered to the winner of the Critics’ Choice Award, recognizing excellence in podcast production.

Multi-show passes will go on sale April 20, with single tickets going on sale April 27.

