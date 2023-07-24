ArtsBridge Foundation to Present 2023 Overture Gala A NIGHT AT THE CABARET in August

ArtsBridge Foundation is counting down to its biggest annual fundraiser with tickets and sponsorships available for the Click Here on Aug. 5.

Charlie and Erin Chesnutt are confirmed as the event's chairpersons, while Allen Devlin of Atlanta News First will be the master of ceremonies. Mr. Chesnutt is a senior vice president and treasurer/special advisor to the CFO with Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Company while Ms. Chesnut is a marketing and communications executive contributing writing to Alabama-based TPI Publications/Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. Devlin is weekday anchor for ANF's afternoon and evening broadcasts.

Themed "A Night at the Cabaret" the Gala celebrates ArtsBridge Foundation's year-round mission impacting the lives of thousands of Georgia K-12 students through arts education and financial aid subsidy programs.

The Gala will feature a cabaret cocktail hour, a sumptuous gourmet three-course meal prepared by Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Executive Chef Nick Alvarez, theater-in-the-round style entertainment by winners of the 2023 Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. "The Georgia Dozen"), a live auction featuring stellar packages and big-ticket bidding encouraged by Auction Horizon, and an after-party featuring a live band in the Kessel D. Stelling Jr. Ballroom.

Alvarez's cabaret-themed menu for the occasion includes a baby romaine salad featuring heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, frico and sherry Caesar dressing, followed by a duo of grilled New York steak and Chilean sea bass accompanied by confit fingerling potatoes, crusted baby fennel, Swiss chard, soubise and Périgueux. The evening's vegetarian main course option features spiced baby eggplant, fennel, fingerling potatoes and quinoa almond crumble with skordalia. Dessert features a peach ricotta cheesecake, gluten free shortbread, bruléed marshmallow and almond crumble.

"We greatly appreciate the generosity of our longtime sponsors and supporters of ArtsBridge Foundation who already stepped up to support 'A Night at the Cabaret,'" said Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director. "As we countdown to the big event, we are looking for additional community businesses and leaders to join us in support of youth arts education through any of our Gala sponsorship levels."

The Gala fundraising goal is $150,000 to support the organization's Title I Adopt-A-School Financial Aid Subsidy Program, which subsidizes admission and bus transportation for thousands of deserving children throughout the state. Gala sponsor levels include Supporting Cast Member ($1,000), Spotlight Sponsor ($3,500), Showstopper ($5,000), Headliner ($10,000) and Premier ($25,000). Additional details for each level of support, including individual tickets ($350), may be found at Click Here or by contacting Dobbs at 770-916-2803.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development and the five-time Southeast Emmy Award-winning annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served nearly 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.