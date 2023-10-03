ArtsBridge Foundation Unveils 2023-24 Education Programs

Registration is now open for K-12 schools across Georgia to participate in ArtsBridge Foundation's 2023-24 arts education series including field trips and professional development events.

The first 2023 educational event is a field trip to Georgia Symphony Orchestra's GSO Jazz! Presents Jazz at Lincoln Center's "Jazz for Kids" on Oct. 16, followed the next day with a field trip to Hot Peas 'n Butter. Both field trips take place at 11 a.m. with advance registration required.

"We have seven field trips confirmed so far in 2023-24 to meet growing demand for these out-of-school performing arts experiences," said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation.

On the professional development front, for the second consecutive year ArtsBridge Foundation hosts Theatre: Inside-n-Out as part of its slate. The popular series is geared for high school students (grades nine through 12) with advance registration ($125) required.

During Theatre: Inside-N-Out, presenters teach students, theatre directors, and production team faculty members specialized technical and theatrical skills such as light and sound from the stage of the John A. Williams Theatre at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Registration is $125, with reduced group pricing at $100 (five to nine students) or $75 (over 10 students).

The complete 2023-2024 ArtsBridge Foundation lineup is listed below, with more description and registration details available online via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs, or for more information or to register by phone, call ArtsBridge Foundation at 770-916-2805. ArtsBridge Foundation may announce more offerings during the season-visit the website for the most current schedule.

Field Trips include:

· GSO Jazz! Presents Jazz at Lincoln Center's "Jazz for Kids," Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. (fourth to eighth grade)

· Hot Peas 'n Butter, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. (pre-K to third grade)

· The Carp Who Would Not Quit, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. (pre-K to second grade)

· The Jason Bishop Show, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. (Kindergarten to grade 12)

· "The Nutcracker" presented by Atlanta Ballet, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. (Kindergarten to grade 12); limited seating (1,500) available

· Mayhem Poets, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. (sixth to 12th grade)

· ArtsKSU Revue, March 26 at 11 a.m. (sixth to 12th grade)

· Behind-the-Scenes Tours, available school days fall to spring (all ages - up to 30 students) $5

Professional development options include:

· Theatre: Inside-n-Out, dates to be announced (ninth through 12th grade) $125 with group rates and more information available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs.

ArtsBridge Foundation's overall lineup of arts education programming is available to K-12 students, teachers and parents. Created 16 years ago as the nonprofit education division of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, ArtsBridge Foundation engages nearly 20,000 students annually with subjects spanning music, math, dance, science, live theatre, literature, social studies and poetry.

Performances include regional and internationally renowned tour companies, singers, dancers, artists and actors, each engaging youth with age-appropriate content that directly supports the Georgia Standards of Excellence with education guides for educators to expand and continue the learning within their classroom curriculums. In line with ArtsBridge Foundation's commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.), the organization offers a Financial Aid Subsidy program that provides admission and bus transportation subsidies to Title I and schools in need. Each performance has 2,500 seats available. To access the Financial Aid Subsidy application, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/financial-aid.

In conjunction with each of the school field trips, and through the generous support of Amazon and Renasant Bank, ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its Snack Pack Program through which every attending student at a lunchtime field trip receives a nutritious Snack Pack. Each brown paper bag lunch includes nonperishable items such as fruit cups, juice, granola bars, crackers or fruit gummies (contents may vary). The Snack Pack program launched in 2018 to address food insecurity and to quell student hunger pangs. To learn more about sponsoring or volunteering with Snack Pack assembly or distribution, please visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/snack-pack-program.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development and the five-time Southeast Emmy Award-winning annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served nearly 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.