America's Got Talent's 3 Redneck Tenors Bring Down Home Laughs To The Strand

The 3 Redneck Tenors will be bringing Broadway to Marietta with 3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on January 11-12, 2020. Based out of Dallas, TX, the Tenors have been seen as top 10 finalists on America's Got Talent, on Larry The Cable Guy's Only in America, and live in theaters across the nation.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the "tenor genre" - their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Frugé, the 3 Redneck Tenors have been thrilling audiences since 2006.

In 3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound, these trailer park singing sensations have a great many stories to tell, taking audiences on a side splitting ride of comedy and audience interaction.

Audiences spend an evening wowed the veteran voices of these three cousins as they stampede their way through Broadway's greatest hits, featuring tunes from such favorite shows as "Phantom of the Opera," "The Sound of Music," "Annie," "Les Miserables," "A Chorus Line" and many others.

ABOUT THE TENORS

Matthew Lord is a native of California. He is recognized as a versatile performing artist whose stage work is consistently praised for its naturalness, intensity, and commitment. Mr. Lord also has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., and made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in Boris Godunov, and also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber's Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production. He is a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard Opera Center.

Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. He has been presented in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House. Mr. Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera and the Dallas Opera, and is a featured soloist on the Dallas Symphony's Christmas CD. Early in his career he was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage, and as the ringmaster for the Shrine circus.

Jonathan Frugé holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance and his Masters of Music in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall,

among many others. Before joining 3 Redneck Tenors, Jonathan was a highly sought-after stage performer having over 20 leading roles to his credit including Col. Hugh Pickering in My Fair Lady,

Jinx in Forever Plaid, three original premiers and four regional tours.

Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12, 2020

Tickets are on sale now priced at $25 - $40 and can be purchased at The Strand Box Office by phone at 770-293-0080 or online at www.strandmarietta.org.

The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and depends on the financial support of private and corporate donors. It is The Strand's mission to serve the community with cultural entertainment for a diverse audience and to promote economic health in the City of Marietta and Cobb County. For more information and tickets, visit www.strandmarietta.org or the box office at 770-293-0080 or 117 North Park Square, Marietta, 30060.

BOX OFFICE HOURS Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Saturdays 9:00 AM to 12:00 pm; two hours before showtime.





