Actor’s Express to Present DOUBT, A PARABLE in May

Actor’s Express will continue its 37th season with John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer and Tony-winning Doubt, A Parable, directed by Freddie Ashley. The production will have its previews on May 22nd and 23rd at 7:30 PM and opens May 24th at 8:00 PM. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets start at $51.50 and may be purchased online here.

Set in 1964 at St.Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, the highly traditional and inflexible Sister Aloysius Beauvier becomes suspicious of the charming, progressive Father Flynn’s intentions with a student. Sister Aloysius is unwavering in her belief of Father Flynn’s wrongdoings, but for those around her, the babble of lies and truths and questions and secrets leads them only to a place of doubt. John Patrick Shanley’s gripping play leaves audiences full of questions, even until the last four chilling words.

AE’S production of Doubt, A Parable will star powerhouse actor and four time Suzi Bass Award winner, Tess Malis Kincaid as Sister Aloysius (AE’s A Doll’s House Pt. 2, Kimberly Akimbo, The Goat or Who is Sylvia; Theatrical Outfit’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; Alliance Theatre’s August Osage County, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, A Tale of Two Cities). Director Freddie Ashley knew that Kincaid would lead Doubt, A Parable when the play was selected for AE’s 37th season.

“Tess has a way of making the most complicated characters look easy to play. She has a bottomless well of power and is unafraid to seek out the sharp edges of a character. Some of her most celebrated performances, like Barbara in August: Osage County (Alliance Theatre), Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Theatrical Outfit) and A Doll's House Part 2 (right here at Actor's Express), have left audiences breathless from the special way she can leave everything on the stage. In a way, I didn't just choose to produce Doubt this season at AE; I chose to produce Doubt starring Tess Malis Kincaid.”

Also featured in this cast are Atlanta theatre vets: Justin Walker as Father Flynn (Kincaid’s co-star in Theatrical Outfit’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; Horizon Theatre’s The City of Conversation and Sweet Water Taste; Alliance Theatre’s The Temple Bombing and Start Down) and Tiffany Denise Hobbs as Mrs.Muller (AE’s Blues For An Alabama Sky; Aurora Theatre’s The Color Purple; Alliance Theatre’s A Tale of Two Cities), as well as former AE acting apprentice Sarah Velasco as Sister James (AE’s Oh, To Be Pure Again and Prayer for the French Republic).