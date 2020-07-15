Your Ultimate Guide to TomorrowTix Classes

Your favorite Broadway stars have been stuck indoors for the past several months just like us. As much as we're craving connection and live entertainment from these performers, playwrights, choreographers, and more, they're eager to share talents -- from singing and dancing to mental health -- with all of you.

With TomorrowTix Classes, you can join the virtual classroom with some of your Broadway favorites, new and old. Your teachers are Tony Award nominees, Pulitzer Prize winners, and even pop star choreographers, and whether you crave a life on the stage or are just looking to learn some new skills, these teachers have dozens of classes at your fingertips all on TodayTix.

Find out more about all the classes we have to offer below!

What are the types of TomorrowTix classes you can take?

No matter if you're an aspiring musical theater star, looking to perfect the latest Tik Tok dance, or want to soak up wisdom about this moment of social change, TomorrowTix Classes has a class for you. There are more than 40 classes you can take in the next few weeks, with new classes added regularly!

Singing - Want a one-on-one vocal coaching with Broadway's OG Elsa Caissie Levy or actual theater princess Laura Osnes? What about a small group class with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Titus Burgess? (Bring the pinot noir.) Whether you're looking to boost your onstage skills or just your singing, there are several vocal classes to choose from.

Dancing - Okay, so we're not ready to admit how many Tik Tok dances we've tried to master in quarantine, so why not take a class from an *actual* choreographer? James Alsop, who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and more, is teaching a jazz-funk dance class. Moulin Rouge dancer Max Clayton is sharing his skills. Ballet star Robbie Fairchild is giving you some dancing tips, and there are many more to choose from!

Acting - From monologues to audition prep, Broadway actors have got all kinds of classes to get your chops ready. Broadway's Beetlejuice Alex Brightman is teaching a small-group audition class. Derek Klena is offering one-on-one coaching. Tony nominees Ashley Park and Ethan Slater have got your covered on monologues. Learn song interpretation from Jenn Colella, Jackie Burns, and Bobby Conte Thornton. We could go on.

Behind the scenes - So you're already learned how to sing and want to try your hand at writing a song? Mean Girls star Kyle Selig is offering a primer on songwriting. Want to learn how a production gets on its feet? Tony-nominated director Michael Arden is showing you the ropes. What about crafting a set? Tony winner Derek McLane and Moulin Rouge designer is giving you an exclusive look at the scenery.

Advocacy and activism - There are also some free (yes, free!) panels where you can soak up the wisdom from leading artists in the industry. First up: Hear from Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, and Ephraim Sykes on July 23.

Other skills - Broadway photog Jenny Anderson is teaching a photography course. Matt Doyle is leading a workshop on mental health. Tony nominee Rob McClure is teaching puppetry. There are so many more to choose from.

What is the format of TomorrowTix classes?

There is no one size fits all with our class structure, so whether you're looking for something personal and interactive or more like a lecture, there are several options to choose from. Each artist and teacher has selected the format that works best for their teaching style, so figure out what kind of classroom you want to be in.

One on one - These classes are just you and your teacher over Zoom. You'll get personalized feedback and an invaluable experience of facetime with an expert teacher. Some stars teaching one-on-one classes include Caissie Levy, Laura Osnes, Derek Klena, and Adam Jacobs.

Small group - Most the classes fall into this category, which is great because you'll get the best of both worlds! You'll get some personalized interaction and instruction. You'll get to learn from other participants' experiences. And there's increased availability to be a part of these classes!

Live stream - There are some classes that we just can't cap, and for those, we present the live stream classes. Absolutely anyone can sign up -- no limit! -- and you'll get to learn from talents like Emmy-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse and acclaimed choreographer James Alsop (who has worked with Beyonce)!

Find out more about TomorrowTix classes!

Ready to enroll? Class is officially in session starting July 21, so go over the curriculums, check out the syllabus, and decide which classes to take. With so many options available, you can't go wrong. Find out more about all of the class offerings here.

