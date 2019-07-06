YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Comes to Caveat

Jul. 6, 2019  
Your Love, Our Musical! - a long form improvised musical in which comedic musical masterminds (Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman) interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical about that couple's love story - is at Caveat on Saturday, July 20th at 7PM doors at 630PM.

YLOM, as it's affectionately known, is a long-running NYC comedy institution starring two of New York City's finest musical improvisers. Rebecca and Evan use their unique comedic chemistry, vocal skill, and improvisational abilities to transform audiences' simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics.

Bring your significant other for a night of comedy and music unlike any you've ever seen (or will see again.)

Mobile tickets available: http://bit.ly/YL-Jul20

For more information: YourLoveOurMusical.com



